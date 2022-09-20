Vail Christian volleyball holds on to defeat Vail Mountain School 3-1

Anna Pratt moves in to receive the serve during Tuesday's game against Vail Christian.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

In one sense, Vail Mountain won the battle, but Vail Christian won the war, as they say. The ever improving Gore Rangers broke the Saints’ 20-set winning streak, but the Saints won the duel between the valley’s 2A volleyball programs, winning 3-1 on the road Tuesday night.

“It was a very intense match,” said Vail Christian senior Grace Engleby.

“They kept us on our toes, but we just played our game and did what we do”

“We got started a little late,” said Gore Rangers head coach Aspen Stuedemann.

“But once we got started, things happened.”

Fresh off a two-game winning streak after handing West Grand (9-3) it’s first league loss on Wednesday and defeating Plateau Valley 3-1 on Saturday, Vail Mountain School had every reason to be excited welcoming the undefeated Vail Christian to their home for the pivotal rivalry league matchup.

“We were looking to create an offense and West Grand game showed us that we could do that,” Stuedemann stated.

“Knowing that I think gave us a lot of power. We were starting to do that tonight.”

Elizabeth Pratt sets the ball for a teammate during Tuesday’s game against Vail Christian.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

The Saints, who haven’t dropped a set since Aug. 20, took care of business in the first, winning 25-17.

In the second, they were up 3-1 early and 10-7 before a 7-0 Gore Ranger-run brought the crowd to its feet. VMS strutted its offensive stuff and got the lucky bounces, too, like when Elizabeth Pratt’s slam trickled over the net to make it 14-10.

The home team showed it could play defense, too. Engleby, the Saint’s star outside hitter, had a perfect opportunity to get Vail Christian back on track, but her kill attempt was dug out and reassembled as a Skye Karsh kill and 18-11 Vail Mountain lead. The gap peaked at 19-11 when the tide finally turned the Saints’ way.

Daisy Palacio sends one over the net during Tuesday’s game between Vail Christian and Vail Mountain School.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Maya Telles sent one into the net, but this time the ball dribbled over in the Saint’s favor. Gracie Allen followed with two aces in three serves to make it 19-17, and a seemingly tangible shift in momentum filled the atmosphere. Allen would tie the game at 19 before serving it into the net.

Hannah Leonard sends a shot towards Lili Tonazzi and Skye Karsh on Tuesday at VMS.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

From there, the Gore Rangers actually brought the Saints back into the death grip, leading 23-21, when a high-flying Engleby rocketed a perfect set from Logan Nobrega into the Gore Ranger court.

“I was just trying as hard as I could to put it in the court and not miss,” she said of the heated moment.

She wasn’t done.

Logan Nobrega receives the serve during the second set of Vail Christian’s win over Vail Mountain School on Tuesday.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Engleby’s jump serve proved difficult for the Gore Rangers to receive on the next three straight plays. First, the senior aced an uncontested missile to the back right corner — ball placement that would make Greg Maddux proud — putting the Saints up 24-23. Then, another dagger threw off the Gore Ranger offense, resulting in a long shot that ended the set 25-23 in the visitor’s favor.

If Vail Christian thought the second set would take the air out of the VMS sails, they were greatly mistaken. The Gore Rangers cruised to a 16-4 lead.

“The girls are still learning what they can do,” Stuedemann said when asked about that juncture.

“I think our big coaching thing right now is trying to get them to see what they’re capable of doing and making sure they can create that. And it is something you create — it’s not something that appears out of thin air, it’s not something anyone does for you — it’s six girls stepping on the court and creating it every time they touch the ball.”

With the score 21-9, Karsh put the finishing touches on the bump-set-spike routine to make it 22-9. An Elizabeth Pratt ace followed. Vail Christian sullied the score with a couple more points, but a VMS block closed things out at 25-12.

“They got in our heads and it made it hard for us to be as good of a team as we can be,” Engleby admitted.

“But, we kept our composure and did the best we could and ended up winning.”

In the fourth, VMS came out strong again, posting a 3-1 advantage. The Saints responded with a 7-2 run. Once again, the Gore Rangers wouldn’t go away, eventually tying the game at 13. It was a dogfight the rest of the way. Vail Christian tried to stretch its legs, but VMS battled to a 19-19 tie. Back-and-forth play brought it to 21-21. Then 22-22.

Vail Christian took down Vail Mountain School 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Maggie Rothenberg’s momentous kill put the Saints up 24-22 before Payton Vermeer closed things out on the next play, nabbing the win for Vail Christian

“VCHS is a good team. They’re a really good team and I think we stopped them from doing a lot of things tonight,” Stuedemann reflected.

“Our goal was to own ourselves, own our side of the court — this is our home — and after that second set, I think the girls did that.”

Vail Christian (8-0) travels to No. 3-ranked Meeker (10-1) on Friday.

“I think it’s going to be a really good game,” Engleby said.

“We’re going to have to work Emma (Luce) and play our game. Put the ball in our offense and we’re really unstoppable once we do that.”

Vail Mountain School (5-6) travels to Hayden on Oct. 1.