Vail Daily projection: Aspen wins boys’ state skiing

Battle Mountain and Vail Mountain have big days at the state meet in Loveland on Thursday. (Daily file photo)



The Vail Daily doesn’t have CNN’s John King or, more importantly, that magic wall where he can glide through counties and states with a touch of his fingers.

But the Vail Daily is going to make a projection. Cue that music. We’re calling the 2021 boys’ state skiing title for Aspen. Please don’t shoot the messenger.

Already holding a considerable lead from Saturday’s Nordic portion of the event up in Steamboat, the Skiers boys, in all likelihood, cruised to giant-slalom and slalom crowns on Thursday up in Loveland. The girls will contest their GS and slalom today.

While the Colorado High School Ski League website has not posted official results, live-timing.com was reporting that Aspen finished 1-5-7 in Thursday’s giant slalom and 1-3-4 in slalom.

Huskies coach Tim Bettenhausen said he believes his boys moved from fifth place after the Nordic comps to second place, so the Apine Huskies definitely did their job.

GS kicked off a busy day and Battle Mountain’s Will Bettenhausen was up to the task leading all locals in fourth, including the second-fastest time during his second run. Aaron Galehr (12th) and Andrew Conley (17th) rounded out the scoring.

While it’s not new this year, it is still amazing to see Vail Mountain’s MacKay and Cole Pattison playing in a playoff basketball game and competing in a state-ski meet during the same week. MacKay finished sixth, McCarthy Dorf ninth and Cole 12th for the Gore Rangers.

The afternoon slalom was a massacre of DNFs as is tradition at state — 59 athletes finished GS; only 45 made it through slalom. With some of the usual suspects missing or straddling gates, some new names got to play a role for Battle Mountain and VMS.

Jakub Pecinka, Conley and Cricket Byrne all cracked the top 20 for the Huskies. Dorf and Cole Pattison punched in at eighth and 12th, respectively, for the Gore Rangers.

The other bit of news from Loveland on Thursday is that it was surprisingly nice weather-wise. There was even very little wind. With a major storm bearing down on the east side of the state, it will be interesting to see how the weather is for Friday’s races.