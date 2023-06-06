Vail Golf Club announces Operation 36 program

The Vail Golf Club announced its Operation 36 program for youth golfers. The program, for ages 6-17, will offer weekly practice sessions and 9-hole events every other Friday from June through July.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

The Vail Golf Club is thrilled to announce the Operation 36 program, designed to restructure the way youth golfers learn, practice and play the game. Open to ages 6 to 17, this innovative program aims to provide golfers of all skill levels with an engaging learning experience that fosters growth, improvement and a deeper understanding of the game. Register now at operation36.golf .

Operation 36 takes its name from the ultimate challenge in golf — shooting a score of 36 or better for nine holes. The goal is to guide participants towards this achievement, starting from shorter distances and gradually moving farther away from the hole as players progress.

Weekly practice sessions will be held at the Vail Golf Club on Thursdays from 4-5 p.m. starting June 8. Participants will receive expert instruction, engage in skill-building exercises and receive feedback to enhance their performance.

Additionally, every other Friday, participants will have the opportunity to put their skills to the test in 9-hole events that simulate on-course play and offer a platform for friendly competition.

During the first 9-hole event on June 23, players will begin from a distance of 25 yards. The objective is to shoot a score of 36 (par). If the player successfully achieves this goal, they will progress further in the program, with the difficulty level increasing as they move farther away from the pin.

Practice Session Dates | Thursdays | 4-5 p.m.

June 8, 15, 22, 29

July 6, 13, 20, 27

9-Hole Match Dates | Fridays | Tee times start at 5 p.m.

June 23 & 30

July 14 & 28

The Vail Golf Club is excited to get the new program underway. To learn more about Operation 36 and to sign up, visit operation36.golf or contact Vail Golf Club Assistant Golf Professional Andrew Villescas at 970-479-2260.