Vail Golf Club: permanent greens starting July 3

The Vail Golf Club announced this week that all greens, including the practice green, will be open for play starting Monday, July 3.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

“We started out the 2023 season on June 17 with six temporary greens,” explained Alice Plain, director of golf, in a press release earlier this week.

“Opening the permanent greens is an exciting step, as it means our multi-year renovation project is now complete. We are happy to report that the greens are looking healthy and the course is in great shape!”

The Vail Golf Club pro shop is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Grill on the Gore restaurant is open daily for the season from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more info about golf passes and programs, visit VailGolf.com . If you have questions, please contact Alice Plain at aplain@vailrec.com or 970-479-2260.

Intro to Pickleball Clinics up and running at Golden Peak

The Vail Recreation District has been offering an Intro to Pickleball class since June 12. The Monday night classes run through the summer. Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

The Golden Peak Pickleball Center has been offering an ‘Intro to Pickleball’ clinic series for beginner players since June 12. Clinics run until September 18, every Monday from 3-5 p.m. and are designed to introduce newcomers to the sport.

“Pickleball is such fantastic sport in that it’s easy to learn, but it also offers plenty of challenges and opportunities to grow,” said Ben Moore, director of pickleball.

“Intro to Pickleball will provide a great foundation for beginners to connect with other players in our community.”

Rules, scoring, techniques, strategy and practice skills will be covered during each two-hour clinic, which costs $40 to attend. Those interested should sign up soon — the July 3 session is already full.

To learn more and register for Intro to Pickleball and other clinics, visit http://www.vailrec.com/register . Those with questions can email pickleball@vailrec.com or call 970-390-2952. The Golden Peak Pickleball Center is located at 461 Vail Valley Drive, Vail, CO, 81657.