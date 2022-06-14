Vail Golf Club to hold its first annual Junior Club Championship in August

The Vail Golf Club will hold its first annual Junior Club Championship in August.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

The Vail Golf Club announced its first annual Junior Club Championship will take place in August. This is an exciting opportunity for youth golfers to test their skills against other junior players. The club will also be offering two 9-hole events in June and July.

Junior 9-Hole Events

Wednesday, June 22 and Wednesday, July 13; tee times begin at 3:36 p.m.

Players will play the following tees for 9-hole events:

Boys (10 & under) – 150-Yard Marker (1,350 Yards)

Girls (10 & under) – 150-Yard Marker (1,350 Yards)

Boys (11-13) – Purple Tees (1,895 Yards)

Girls (11-13) – Purple Tees (1,895 Yards)

Boys (14-18) – Gold Tees (2,755 Yards)

Girls (14-18) – Green Tees (2,513 Yards)

Thursday, Aug. 4: Vail Golf Club’s Junior Club Championship: 9 holes for ages 13 & under, 18 holes for ages 14-18. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4; tee times beginning at 11 a.m.

Players will play the following tees for the Junior Club Championship:

Boys (10 & under) – 150 Yard Marker (1,350 Yards)

Girls (10 & under) – 150 Yard Marker (1,350 Yards)

Boys (11-13) – Purple Tees (1,895 Yards)

Girls (11-13) – Purple Tees (1,895 Yards)

Boys (14-18) – Gold Tees (2,755 Yards)

Girls (14-18) – Green Tees (2,513 Yards)

Entry Fees: $20 for 9-hole events; $30 for 18-hole events

Stoke Max Double Par rule will be in effect for all Vail Golf Club Junior Events.

To Sign Up for Junior Events: To sign up, please call the Vail Golf Club pro shop at 970-479-2260 or email Trey Johnson, PGA at tjohnson@vailrec.com .

Summer Programming The Vail Golf Club will once again be offering a stellar lineup of programming and camps for both youth and adults, taught by award-winning PGA professionals. Starting in June, adults can participate in the Swing Tips & Sips and Ladies, Lessons and Libations driving range clinics, our popular Lady Golf Camp program, plus senior clinics and junior camps and leagues. For the full rundown of programs, visit VailGolf.com .

For more information about golf programs, please contact Alice Plain, Director of Golf, ataplain@vailrec.com or 970-479-2260, ext. 3. We look forward to seeing you out on the course!