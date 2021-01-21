Vail Grail winter races feature three events around the valley starting Jan. 30

For 2021, there is no series registration for the annual Vail Grail winter race series by the Vail Recreation District, just individual race registration. Participants compete for bragging rights and all racers are eligible for raffle prizes. (Vail Recreation District, Special to the Daily)



The Vail Recreation District’s Vail Grail winter races are an opportunity for some fresh motivation to get moving in 2021. This year’s series includes three events around the valley on Jan. 30, Feb. 20 and March 13.

For 2021 there is no series registration, just individual race registration. Each event will have wave starts in order to adhere to social distancing protocols. Registration is capped at 75 participants per event, so day-of registration may not be available. Every participant is eligible to win raffle prizes; raffle winners will be pre-drawn and the prizes will be mailed to the winners.

For more information on any of the races, contact the Vail Rec District Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com. To register for one race or the whole series, visit http://www.vailrec.com.

Arrowhead Skimo & Uphill: Saturday, Jan. 30, 7 a.m.

The Vail Grail is returning to Arrowhead for a second year. This event features an uphill and skimo competition. Choose between the uphill (only the ascent is timed) or skimo (both the ascent and descent are timed) options. Racers may use any means to get up the mountain (snowshoes, skis, splitboards or winter running devices). Skis or a snowboard are required to compete in the skimo competition.

Participants will ascend approximately 1,700 vertical feet and just under 2 miles from the base of Arrowhead Village to the top of Arrow Bahn Express Lift.

Cost: Adult $36 preregistered/$47 day-of; student $25 preregistered/$35 day-of.

Meadow Mountain Skimo: Saturday, Feb. 20, 8 a.m.

The second winter event takes racers to Meadow Mountain for the first time. Look forward to the most true backcountry experience in the Vail Rec District winter race events. Race up, down and around Meadow Mountain to test your skimo skills. Course details are still being determined, but plan on starting and finishing at the Meadow Mountain ranger station. There will be multiple distance options to choose from depending on how much you want to push yourself.

Cost: Adult $36 preregistered/$47 day-of; student $25 preregistered/$35 day-of.

10th Annual Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle: Saturday, March 13, 9 a.m.

New this year: The annual Shamrock Shuffle will take place in the morning so racers can enjoy the rest of the day after the race. Choose from a 5K or 10K race and bring the kids for the 1K fun run to celebrate all things green in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day. Taking place on the Vail Nordic Center trails, this event includes race categories for snowshoes and Yaktrax, as well as a non-prize-eligible running shoe category.

Cost: Adult $30 preregistered/$40 day-of; student $20 preregistered/$30 day-of.

For more information, visit http://www.vailrec.com.