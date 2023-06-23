Vail Lacrosse Shootout begins on Saturday with supermaster, grandmaster and zenmaster play

The Eldest Statesman took the zenmaster's title at the 50th annual Vail Lacrosse Shootout in 2022.

Before hosting the 50th annual Vail Lacrosse Shootout, co-director David Soran joked, “This is really just a bad habit for us that we can’t get rid of.” Here’s the latest update: he still hasn’t shaken it.

“I think it’s just kind of in my blood,” Soran said on Friday, one day before the 10-day extravaganza begins for the 51st time. Colorado College lacrosse teammates Flip Naumburg and Jim Soran launched the tournament in Aspen in 1973 and three years later it came to Vail. Jim and David, along with best friend Brian O’Farrel and now David’s son, Matt, have hosted the creator’s game tournament in the valley ever since.

“It’s a great way for us to all spend 10 days a year together,” Soran said of the family-run affair. “We have a lot of fun. It’s a lot of hard work, but we truly are a family.”

Running from June 24 to July 4, the opening three days consist of supermaster (40 and over), grandmaster (50 and over) and zenmaster (60 and over) division play. Soran said the last group is typically a fan favorite.

“They’re always a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s a lot of old guys but they’re still getting after it and having a good time.”

Soran said Rick Stevens has been competing in the tournament since its inception and Vail local Tommy King is another longtime participant.

“It’s kind of a lacrosse family up here with a lot of the same people coming for years and years,” Soran said, extending the community sentiment also to his workers and staff — many of whom have also been attending for decades.

“Which is amazing. For a free beer and a t-shirt — they’re pretty dedicated.”

For those who can only make one day of competition, Soran recommends coming on July 3 for the elite semifinals or July 4 for the title games.

“We always have a great crowd,” he said of the final day. “Traditionally, there’s always been a flyover and we’re hoping to have one again this year.”

Ex-Navy and ex-Air Force squads — the Navy Old Goats and the Air Force GrayBirds — will compete in the zenmaster and supermaster classes, a unique and special touch given the holiday overlap.

“That’s one of the great things about the tournament,” Soran stated. “We have both Armed Forces well-represented here out on the field. I think it’s kind of a salute to them as well as America.”

Games are free to attend and are held at Ford Field, Vail Athletic Field, Vail Mountain School and in Edwards, depending on the division. A full schedule and detailed program is available at VailLacrosse.com. Soran said he expects roughly 85 teams in attendance over the next two weeks.

“We’re down a few teams just because the World Lacrosse Championships are this year in America, which doesn’t happen very often,” he said of the quadrennial event. “So you have a few of the older teams that won’t come because they’re in San Diego this week.”

Win or Booze defeated 5th Beers in the women’s elite division championship at the Vail Lacrosse Shootout in 2022. Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

In past iterations, national teams from the U.S., Canada, Israel, Australia and Japan have attended the Vail Lacrosse Shootout as a tune-up, but the dates didn’t line up this time. Still, there will be some high-level athletes in all age groups.

“We have a great bunch of players. A lot of college All-Americans,” Soran said of the men’s and women’s elite divisions. “So I think you can pick any one of those teams and enjoy watching it.”

In the elite field, fans should keep an eye out for Vail’s own Ryan Cole’s team, Boogeymen, made up of mostly his Merrimack College teammates. In addition to being inspired from the sidelines, young players can get in on the action a little as well. On Sunday, a youth clinic run by Matt Soran and Drexel University players will be held at Vail Mountain School from 10-11:30 a.m.

Ryan Cole will be a junior next season at Merrimack College in Andover, Massachusetts. He and his teammates are playing in the elite division of the Vail Lacrosse Shootout, which begins Saturday. Marty Conley/Courtesy photo

Locally, the sport has continued to gain traction, with three girls and boys varsity teams at Eagle Valley, Battle Mountain and Vail Mountain high schools. At the Shootout, 10th Mountain Lacrosse is entered in the men’s elite field and Stash Lacrosse Club will compete in the U19 girls tournament for the second straight year.

“I think we’ve helped the sport grow a tremendous amount,” Soran commented.

When asked if he’ll run the tournament indefinitely, the director — who played with his brother last year on a Denver South alumni squad and is planning to suit up for Mr. Boh in the zenmaster tournament this week— laughed.

“Well, I think at some point you have to slow down,” Soran said.

“I don’t know if I’ll play much longer, but I plan on continuing to come up here. The next generation is kind of taking over a lot of the work, so we hope to keep it going for as long as we can.”