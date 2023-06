Vail Lacrosse Shootout: day 4 results and day 5 schedule

Day four of the 51st annual Vail Lacrosse Shootout saw U19 boys and girls continue tournament play.

Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

Day four of the Vail Lacrosse Shootout was all about the U19 boys and girls. On the boys side, The defending champion Adrenaline Tropics defeated 2021 winners Mad Dog National 9-8 to advance to the championship game against Team Colorado. The championship is at 11 a.m. at Ford Field.

The girls tournament saw several local players compete on both Stash Lacrosse Club and the Houston Heat. Stash fell to Stars Light Blue 16-2 in the silver bracket and will return to Edwards field at 11:15 a.m. to play 10th Mountain Lacrosse. 10th Mountain Lacrosse is coached by Ashley Travis, the head coach of Fort Lewis, and consists of several of her incoming freshmen athletes as well as younger girls from the western slope.

Full results and Wednesday’s schedule are posted below.

M&D Black defeated 3d Colorado 13-7 on Tuesday. Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

Boys U19

Team Colorado 9, Laxachussetts 7

Support Local Journalism Donate



Mad Dog National 8, Adrenaline Tropics 9

Cookie Monsters 16, Pirates 5

Coach Z’s Prodigeez 8, Cookie Monsters 11

Girls U19

Gold Bracket

Baby Blue Devils 14, Team 180 8

M&D Black 13, 3d Colorado 7

Hero’s Green 9, Hero’s White 8

Silver Bracket

10th Mountain Lacrosse 8, Colorado Command 3

West Slope 6, Houston Heat 8

Stars Navy 6, No Excuse 10

Stars Light Blue 16, Stash 2

West Slope 3, No Excuse 11

Stars Navy 9, Houston Heat 8

Schedule for Wednesday 6/28

Boys U19

Ford 1 East

9 a.m. Cookie Monsters vs. Mad Dog National

11 a.m. Team Colorado vs. Adrenaline Tropics (Championship)

Ford 2 West

9 a.m. Coach Z’s Prodigeez vs. Laxachussetts

11 a.m. Pirates vs. Laxachussetts

Girls U19

Edwards Turf

9:05 a.m. West Slope vs. Stars Navy

10:10 a.m. Colorado Command vs. Stars Light Blue

11:15 a.m. Stash vs. 10th Mountain Lacrosse

12:20 p.m. Houston Heat vs. No Excuse

1:25 p.m. 10th Mountain Lacrosse vs. Stars Light Blue

2:30 p.m. Stash vs. Colorado Command

Edwards Grass

9:05 a.m. 3d Colorado vs. Hero’s White

10:10 a.m. M&D Black vs. Baby Blue Devils

11:15 a.m. 3d Colorado vs. Hero’s Green

12:20 p.m. Team 180 vs. M&D Black

1:25 p.m. Hero’s White vs. Baby Blue Devils

2:30 p.m Hero’s Green vs. Team 180

Vail Shootout Schedule

High School Boys (U19): June 26-28

High School Girls (U19): June 27-30

Zenmasters (60 & Over): June 24-26

Grandmasters (50 & over): June 24-26

Supermasters (40 & over): June 24-26

Elite Men & Women: July 1–4

Men’s Masters (30 & over): July 1– 3