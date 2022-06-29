Vail Lacrosse Shootout Day 4

The U19 boys and girls action got underway on Tuesday at the 50th annual Vail Lacrosse Shootout.

Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

Only two divisions took to the field on day four of the 50th Vail Lacrosse Shootout on Tuesday. The U19 boys featured a round-robin-style tournament while the U19 girls, which have two local teams (10th Mountain Lax and Stash) continued with pool play.

10th Mountain Lax fell to Stars Navy 1-0 and Stash dropped its matchup against Puget Sound 14-3 on Tuesday.

Stash coach Katie Clinnin was proud of how her team turned their attention to their second opponent after Monday’s loss, remained positive and supported each other.

“No one said this tournament would be easy, but I truly believe that the best way to get better is by trying something new, challenging, even sometimes scary,” she stated in an email after the game.

Supermasters, grandmasters and zenmasters divisions wrap up play on Monday

The grandmasters, supermasters and zenmasters divisions wrapped up on Monday at the Vail Lacrosse Shootout.

The Silver Oysters-Lax Gear put an end to the Elder Statesmen’s longtime run in the men’s supermaster’s division, taking down the three-time defending champions 8-7 in double overtime on Monday to claim the title.

The Eldest Statesman took the zenmaster’s title at the 50th annual Vail Lacrosse Shootout on Tuesday.

In the men’s grandmaster’s division, WestFax Brewing hoisted the trophy after defeating Los Viejos de Tejas 14-5. The Eldest Statesman would take the zenmaster’s crown with a 9-3 win over Mr. Boh in the championship.