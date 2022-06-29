Vail Lacrosse Shootout Day 4
U19 boys and girls take to the field
Only two divisions took to the field on day four of the 50th Vail Lacrosse Shootout on Tuesday. The U19 boys featured a round-robin-style tournament while the U19 girls, which have two local teams (10th Mountain Lax and Stash) continued with pool play.
10th Mountain Lax fell to Stars Navy 1-0 and Stash dropped its matchup against Puget Sound 14-3 on Tuesday.
Stash coach Katie Clinnin was proud of how her team turned their attention to their second opponent after Monday’s loss, remained positive and supported each other.
“No one said this tournament would be easy, but I truly believe that the best way to get better is by trying something new, challenging, even sometimes scary,” she stated in an email after the game.
Supermasters, grandmasters and zenmasters divisions wrap up play on Monday
The Silver Oysters-Lax Gear put an end to the Elder Statesmen’s longtime run in the men’s supermaster’s division, taking down the three-time defending champions 8-7 in double overtime on Monday to claim the title.
In the men’s grandmaster’s division, WestFax Brewing hoisted the trophy after defeating Los Viejos de Tejas 14-5. The Eldest Statesman would take the zenmaster’s crown with a 9-3 win over Mr. Boh in the championship.