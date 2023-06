Vail Lacrosse Shootout: Day 5 results and Day 6 schedule

The Adrenaline Tropics claimed back-to-back U19 tournament titles by defeating Team Colorado 11-10 Wednesday at the Vail Lacrosse Shootout.

Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

The Adrenaline Tropics defeated Team Colorado 11-10 in a back-and-forth battle to repeat as U19 boys champions on Day 5 of the 51st annual Vail Lacrosse Shootout. Three Tropics were named to the Dr. Tom Watts Memorial Tournament all-tournament team, including goalie George Northrup, who was also the overall most valuable player.

The U19 girls tournament continues Thursday and Friday in Edwards. Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

The U19 girls continued with the second day of tournament play; Vail’s own Stash Lacrosse fell to 10th Mountain Lacrosse 10-5 in the silver bracket. The U19 girls tournament continues in Edwards Thursday and Friday, with the elite men’s and women’s brackets kicking off Saturday and running through July 4.

Wednesday results

Boys U19

Adrenaline Tropics 11, Team Colorado 10

Cookie Monsters 12, Mad Dog National 13

Coach Z’s Prodigeez 6, Laxachussetts 5

Pirates 3, Laxachussetts 11

Final Standings

Adrenaline Tropics Team Colorado Mad Dog Cookie Monsters Coach Z’s Prodigeez Laxachusetts Pirates

All-Tournament Team

Attack

Peyton Tallo – Mad Dog

Patrick Maroney – Laxachussetts

Berkeley Horoba – Tropics

Midfield

Davis Provost – Mad Dog

Wyatt Furda – Team Colorado

Fletcher Sullivan – Team Colorado

Defense

Brian Edwards – Coach Z’s Prodigeez

Ty Banks – Adrenaline Tropics

Jack Kiefer – Team Colorado

Goalie/MVP

George Northrup – Adrenaline Tropics

LSM

Jesse Corser-James – Cookie Monsters

Faceoff

Josh Bridgmon – Pirates

The Adrenaline Tropics pose for a team photo after winning the Dr. Tom Watts Memorial U19 boys tournament at the Vail Lacrosse Shootout on Wednesday. Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

Girls U19

Gold Bracket

3d Colorado 9, Hero’s White 7

M&D Black 7, Baby Blue Devils 13

3d Colorado 8, Hero’s Green 11

Team 180 11, M&D Black 10

Hero’s White 3, Baby Blue Devils 10

Hero’s Green 10, Team 180 7

Silver Bracket

West Slope 4, Stars Navy 10

Colorado Command 1, Stars Light Blue 17

Stash 5, 10th Mountain Lacrosse 10

Houston Heat 7, No Excuse 11

10th Mountain Lacrosse 0, Stars Light Blue 1

Stash 6, Colorado Command 14

Thursday schedule

Girls U19

Edwards Turf

9:05 a.m. M&D Black vs. Hero’s Green

10:10 a.m. 3d Colorado vs. Baby Blue Devils

11:15 a.m. M&D Black vs. Hero’s White

12:20 p.m. TBD

1:25 p.m. TBD

2:30 p.m. TBD

3:35pm TBD

Edwards Grass

8 a.m. Stash vs. No Excuse

9:05 a.m. Colorado Command vs. Stars Navy

10:10 a.m. Houston Heat vs. 10th Mountain Lacrosse

11:15 a.m. West Slope vs. Stars Light Blue

12:20 p.m. Team 180 vs. 3d Colorado

1:25 p.m. Hero’s Green vs. Baby Blue Devils

2:30 p.m. Hero’s White vs. Team 180

Vail Shootout Schedule

High School Boys (U19): June 26-28

High School Girls (U19): June 27-30

Zenmasters (60 & Over): June 24-26

Grandmasters (50 & over): June 24-26

Supermasters (40 & over): June 24-26

Elite Men & Women: July 1–4

Men’s Masters (30 & over): July 1– 3