Vail Lacrosse Shootout notebook: day 3 results and day 4 schedule
Youngest and oldest played on Monday, the largest day of the tournament
The third day of the 51st Vail Lacrosse Shootout was the largest. Monday saw 26 teams across four division compete, including both the youngest and oldest age categories.
Westfax/Pit Viper defeated Middlebury 6-2 to win the men’s supermasters, the Generals took down Team 41 11-10 for the grandmaster title and Los Abuelos de Tejas rocked the Silverbacks 5-1 to claim the zenmaster crown. There was a notable absence in the champions’ field. The Elder Statesman and Eldest Statesman clubs — winners the last few years — were not entered.
The U19 boys kicked off action on Monday as well and on Tuesday, the U19 girls join in the fun. At 12:20, the local club, Stash Lacrosse Club, which launched in 2020, competes against Stars Light Blue at the Edwards turf.
Schedule for Tuesday, June 27
Boys U19
Ford 1 East
9 a.m. Team Colorado vs. Laxachussetts
11 a.m. Mad Dog National vs. Adrenaline Tropics
Ford 2 West
9 a.m. Cookie Monsters vs. Pirates
11 a.m. Coach Z’s Prodigeez vs. Cookie Monsters
Girls U19
Edwards Turf
9:05 a.m. Baby Blue Devils vs. Team 180
10:10 a.m. M&D Black vs. 3d Colorado
11:15 a.m. Hero’s Green vs. Hero’s White
12:20 p.m. Stash vs. Stars Light Blue
1:25 p.m. West Slope vs. No-Excuse
2:30 p.m. Stars Navy vs. Houston Heat
Edwards Grass
9:05 a.m. 10th Mountain Lax vs. Colorado Command
10:10 a.m. West Slope vs. Houston Heat
11:15 a.m. Stars Navy vs. No-Excuse
