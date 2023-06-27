Vail Lacrosse Shootout notebook: day 3 results and day 4 schedule

The Generals defeated Team 41 11-10 to win the men's grandmasters division on Monday at the Vail Lacrosse Shootout.

Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

The third day of the 51st Vail Lacrosse Shootout was the largest. Monday saw 26 teams across four division compete, including both the youngest and oldest age categories.

Westfax/Pit Viper defeated Middlebury 6-2 to win the men’s supermasters, the Generals took down Team 41 11-10 for the grandmaster title and Los Abuelos de Tejas rocked the Silverbacks 5-1 to claim the zenmaster crown. There was a notable absence in the champions’ field. The Elder Statesman and Eldest Statesman clubs — winners the last few years — were not entered.

The U19 boys kicked off their portion of the Vail Lacrosse Shootout on Monday. On Tuesday, the U19 girls begin tournament play, including the local club, Stash Lacrosse. Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

The U19 boys kicked off action on Monday as well and on Tuesday, the U19 girls join in the fun. At 12:20, the local club, Stash Lacrosse Club, which launched in 2020, competes against Stars Light Blue at the Edwards turf.

Schedule for Tuesday, June 27

Boys U19

Ford 1 East

9 a.m. Team Colorado vs. Laxachussetts

11 a.m. Mad Dog National vs. Adrenaline Tropics

Ford 2 West

9 a.m. Cookie Monsters vs. Pirates

11 a.m. Coach Z’s Prodigeez vs. Cookie Monsters

Westfax/Pit Viper won the supermasters tournament with a 6-2 victory over the MIddlebury. Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

Girls U19

Edwards Turf

9:05 a.m. Baby Blue Devils vs. Team 180

10:10 a.m. M&D Black vs. 3d Colorado

11:15 a.m. Hero’s Green vs. Hero’s White

12:20 p.m. Stash vs. Stars Light Blue

1:25 p.m. West Slope vs. No-Excuse

2:30 p.m. Stars Navy vs. Houston Heat

Edwards Grass

9:05 a.m. 10th Mountain Lax vs. Colorado Command

10:10 a.m. West Slope vs. Houston Heat

11:15 a.m. Stars Navy vs. No-Excuse