Vail Lacrosse Shootout starts Saturday

Jake Allred of the Los Abuelos de C2C shoots and scores against Middlebury Alumni Lacrosse Club at the 2017 Vail Lacrosse Shootout in Vail. Allred plays in the Zenmasters division, which welcomes players 60 and older.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

If you play or follow the sport of lacrosse, you’ve probably heard of the Vail Lacrosse Shootout.

The Shootout, now celebrating its 47th anniversary, remains one of the premier lacrosse tournaments in the country. While the popularity of lacrosse has exploded over the past several years, you might say the Vail Lacrosse Shootout was not only ahead of its time but was a contributing factor to the growth and popularity of the sport.

This summer, about 2,000 lacrosse players from the ages of 17 to 60 will compete in eight divisions over nine days, once again bringing exciting and competitive lacrosse action to the mountains.

The U19 high school boys and girls teams take to the fields on Sunday and will crown a champion on July 3. Talented high school players from across the country, many of whom will play Division I college lacrosse next year, will compete.

The men’s Elite division is the headliner, bringing fast-paced, exciting lacrosse action to the field. Collegiate and post-collegiate club players, as well as a few professionals, will gather in Vail to battle for the championship starting on July 4 and continuing through July 7.

Positive partnerships

This year the Vail Lacrosse Shootout is proud to again be partnering with two lacrosse nonprofits — the Casey Powell World Lacrosse Foundation and Lacrosse The Nations.

The Casey Powell World Lacrosse Foundation offers support to severely sick or injured lacrosse players and their families. Casey Powell’s organization will host the youth clinic component of the Shootout, letting kids try their hand at lacrosse, learn new stick skills and strategies and have fun. Learn more about the Casey Powell World Lacrosse Foundation at http://www.worldlacrosse.org.

Lacrosse The Nations uses the game of lacrosse as a platform to reach out to underprivileged children, teaching them life skills, promoting education and bringing joy to their lives. Lacrosse The Nations has programs in Nicaragua, Costa Rica and in the U.S.; and it will be on hand at its booth at Ford Park during the Shootout to talk to anyone and answer any questions about its efforts to help children. Learn more about Lacrosse The Nations at http://www.lacrossethenations.org.

The 2019 Shootout will again offer live streaming of semi-finals and finals in many tournament divisions. Powell Lacrosse will be present at the tournament as a vendor, offering souvenir Vail Lacrosse Shootout apparel.

For more information, visit the Vail Lacrosse Shootout website at http://www.vaillacrosse.com.