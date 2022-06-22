Vail Lacrosse Shootout to host youth clinic

The Vail Lacrosse Shootout will be hosting a youth clinic as part of the Shootout's 50th Anniversary at Donovan Park in Vail on Sunday, June 26 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.

Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

The Vail Lacrosse Shootout will be hosting a youth clinic as part of the Shootout’s 50th Anniversary. It will be at Donovan Park in Vail on Sunday, June 26 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. and is free for boys and girls ages 8 to 12. No advance registration is required.

The clinic will be taught by several Shootout staff members. Boys and girls attending should bring their own lacrosse stick, helmet, gloves, mouth guard and water. A parent/guardian must be present to sign a participation waiver.

There will be free parking available at Donovan Park until 11:30.