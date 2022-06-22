Vail Lacrosse Shootout to host youth clinic
Sunday clinic is free to girls and boys ages 8 to 12
The Vail Lacrosse Shootout will be hosting a youth clinic as part of the Shootout’s 50th Anniversary. It will be at Donovan Park in Vail on Sunday, June 26 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. and is free for boys and girls ages 8 to 12. No advance registration is required.
The clinic will be taught by several Shootout staff members. Boys and girls attending should bring their own lacrosse stick, helmet, gloves, mouth guard and water. A parent/guardian must be present to sign a participation waiver.
There will be free parking available at Donovan Park until 11:30.