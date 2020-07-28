Vail Lost Lake bike race registration fills; Berry Picker run still open

Cole Weathers flies through Lost Lake Trail during Wednesday, July 11's Lost Lake Loop in 2018.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

VAIL — The Vail Recreation District’s Lost Lake race, originally scheduled for July 22 but postponed to Wednesday due to weather, is officially full.

The mountain biking race has been capped off at 175 entrants due to local pandemic restrictions. Bikers will depart in waves before taking to the single track trails north of Vail.

The Vail Recreation District’s most recent town series race, a trail running event on Vail Mountain July 18, also filled up its registration, making it two sold out events in a row for the local organizers.

Beth Pappas with the recreation district said races have been especially popular, especially in the professional category of racers, which saw more than double the participation from last year at the district’s Edwards race on July 8.

The Lost Lake race takes riders up Vail’s North Trail system to the Son of Middle Creek Trail, where they eventually meet up with the Lost Lake trail in the Red Sandstone Road area of the White River National Forest.

Berry Picker race is Saturday

Following Lost Lake, the recreation district plans to host the Berry Picker trail run on Vail Mountain on Saturday.

The Berry Picker race will begin at the base of Gondola One in Vail Village and ends at Mid-Vail at the top of Gondola One. The track takes runners up 4.5 miles of trail running with an average grade of 14%.

There will be no gondola access for spectators for the Berry Picker this year, however racers will be able to download on the gondola to the racer expo area. Race starts will be divided into waves, according to racer age categories, with the first wave beginning at 7 a.m.

The Berry Picker race will also cap off entrants at 175. To register, visit vailrec.com.