Vail Mountain Alpine wins opener

Vail Mountain School's Lexi Linafelter works her way down the course during last week's giant slalom in Winter Park.

Eli Pace | Special to the Daily

Half of the picture looks really good for Vail Mountain School Alpine. (We’ll explain that.)

The Gore Rangers looked good in their opener as the boys won the season-opening giant slalom in Winter Park last weekend, while the girls tied for first with Steamboat Springs.

The gents beat Nederland, 170-169, behind the Pattisons. Cole finished second, including posting the fastest second run of the race. Mackay took fourth. McCarthy Dorf finished seventh.

That’s a junior and two sophomores, as the Gore Rangers appear to be a younger and talented squad.

In addition to edging Nederland, VMS finished 15 points ahead of Summit County and 16 in front of Steamboat Springs.

The VMS ladies were also equal to the task. Fresh-person Ava Cavataio sped to second, followed by senior Lexi Linafelter in sixth. Rachel Conley rounded out the scoring in 11th.

This would be the usual point at which one would compare how VMS stacks up with usual state contenders like Battle Mountain and Aspen, as well as Eagle Valley, who were racing at Beaver Creek, but results from Friday’s race were still not posted on Colorado High School Ski League website as of Tuesday evening.

On the Nordic side of things, over in Carbondale, Battle Mountain topped the local triumvirate of squads. The Huskies girls took second behind Aspen, 169-146. Grace Johnson finished eighth with Gabrielle Gully in 15th and Frances Farrell 23rd.

Individually, Vail Mountain’s Izzy Glackin took top honors in fourth with teammate Elliot Pribramsky in 20th. Eagle Valley’s Joslin Blair led her team in 18th.

For the boys, Battle Mountain’s Davis Krueger finished sixth, Eagle Valley’s Ferguson St. John was 10th and Vail Mountain’s Cole Flashner was 15th.

Coming up, Battle Mountain, Eagle Valley, and Vail Mountain are all in another giant slalom at Beaver Creek on Friday, while the Nordic teams have the week off.