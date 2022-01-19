Vail Mountain and Eagle Valley return to winning ways

Nikko Von Stralendorff, shown here in Saturday’s game against Palisade, had a big shooting night from deep, along with Branden Vigil, to lead the Devils to a 65-50 win in Glenwood Springs on Tuesday night.

Madison Rahhal/Courtesy photo

The Vail Mountain boys basketball team used a strong second half to pull away from the visiting Coal Ridge Titans and win 63-50 on Tuesday night in Vail. The non-league victory over the 5-5 Titans improved the Gore Rangers’s record to 8-2 and served as a bounce-back win following their double-overtime loss to Caprock Academy last Saturday.

The Gore Rangers led 33-32 at the half before pulling away by six at the end of the third quarter en route to winning by double digits.

Eddie Salazar made four 3-pointers to lead the Titans with 14 points in the losing effort.

2A/1A Western Slope League Standings Team League Record (W-L) Overall Record (W-L) Vail Christian 3-0 7-2 Vail Mountain 4-1 8-2 Caprock Academy 3-1 7-1 Soroco 3-1 3-4 Rangely 3-2 5-5 Meeker 1-1 4-3 Cedaredge 5-3 1-1 Hayden 1-2 2-7 De Beque 0-2 2-4 Olathe 0-2 2-6 Plateau Valley 0-2 2-5 North Park 0-4 3-7

Eagle Valley splits road trip to Glenwood Springs

The Eagle Valley boys basketball team shot 40% from the 3-point line to overwhelm Glenwood Springs 65-50 on Tuesday night. It was a nice rebound victory for the 10-3 Devils after their six-game winning streak was snapped by league-leading Palisade in Gypsum on Saturday.

The turning point in the road victory came at the end of the second quarter when three consecutive 3-pointers. Branden Villalobos, who would finish the game with nine assists, started the hot stretch, which was followed by a 24-foot bomb from Nikko Von Stralendorff and a top of the key hit from Branden Vigil. The 9-0 run closed a period in which the Devils outscored the hosts 18-4, finishing the half with a 36-18 lead.

In the second half, the Devils ran the floor well with Branden Vigil notching a couple of fast break lay-ups off of steals and superb outlet passes to the put the game out of reach. Vigil finished with five 3-pointers and 21 points to go along with four steals on the night. Von Stralendorff went 8-for-9 from the free throw line to chip in 20 of his own, and Bryan Martinez added 13.

It was Glenwood Springs’s first league loss of the year. Justin Brandt’s club faces Rifle on the road on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Eagle Valley girls team’s recent rash of injuries has continued as the Devils enter the third week of January. The depleted club learned that Lauren Hauseman, who suffered a knee injury at the end of Saturday’s game against Palisade, has torn her ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season.

“The positive impact she has on our team is immeasurable and she’ll be sorely missed,” commented coach Vinny Cisneros of the loss. The Devils are also awaiting the return of Faythe Eichler (shoulder) and Alyssa Jones (foot). Preparing for the best team in the league with only six athletes proved to be a challenge, as the Devils lost to the perennially well-coached Demons 65-21 on Tuesday night in Glenwood Springs.

“They pass the ball well and their basketball IQ is off the charts,” Cisneros said. “Rhonda (Moser) always has her team well prepared and there’s a reason that they’re so consistently on top of our league.”

Cisneros anticipates being shorthanded in the immediate future.

“We’ll make some adjustments to our personnel and system and continue to compete,” he stated after the game.

“We still have a lot to play for and a lot of our goals are still within reach. We have a tough, resilient group with a lot of talent and we’re going continue to fight the rest of the season.”

4A Western Slope League Standings (Girls) Team League Record (W-L) Overall Record (W-L) Steamboat Springs 2-0 3-9 Glenwood Springs 3-0 8-6 Summit 2-1 5-7 Eagle Valley 2-2 5-8 Palisade 0-2 2-9 Battle Mountain 0-2 4-6 Rifle 0-2 5-4