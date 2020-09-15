Vail Mountain golf shines at home meet

Vail Mountain School's Tiki Jaffe stares down his iron shot during the VMS Invitational on Tuesday at the Vail Golf Club. Jaffe and the Gore Rangers finished second, only behind Steamboat Springs.

Let’s hope this week’s U.S. Open at Winged Foot has a finish like this.

Eagle Valley’s Jake Crawford, center, chips his way onto the green at the Vail Golf Club on Tuesday. Crawford carded an 82 to finish in the top 10. (Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com)

Steamboat Springs’ Travis Seitz and Vail Mountain School’s Felix Gruner both eagled the par-5, 537-yard 18th hole at the Vail Mountain School Invitational at the Vail Golf Club on Tuesday.

Both finished with 75s with Seitz edging Gruner, 35-36, in a scorecard playoff.

On the team front, 4A Steamboat won with 234 strokes, followed by the 3A Gore Rangers at 241. Eagle Valley was fourth (250), followed by Vail Christian in sixth (257) and Battle Mountain in 10th (263).

Battle Mountain’s P.J. Kessenich taps in his putt at Tuesday’s Vail Mountain School Invitational. The tournament at the Vail Golf Club was the last one before regionals next week. (Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com)

The next stop for all four schools is their respective regional tournament next week. The 3A Gore Rangers and Saints are at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale, while the 4A Devils and Huskies are at Green Valley Ranch down by Denver International.

VMS’ Gruner overcame a spell of bogeys on the front nine. Before his eagle on the home hole, he also posted a tweeter on the 16th. With Gruner, Stewie Bruce (T9) and Tiki Jaffe (17th), the Gore Rangers seem quite ready to punch at their own weight at Carbondale next week.

Vail Christian’s Connor Downey grips it and rips it during Tuesday’s Vail Mountain School Invitational. For Downey, Vail Christian and Vail Mountain, regionals next week are at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale. (Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com)

Ross Anderson led the way for Vail Christian with an 80, good for fifth. Anderson had a rough front nine with only two pars and was 9-over par before shooting a sparkly 36, including three birdies, on the back.

Anderson and Connor Downey, who had a rough day Tuesday, particularly on the par-4 sixth, should give Vail Christian quite the 1-2 punch at regionals.

Eagle Valley’s Jake Crawford topped the Devils with an 82. Call Hill was 24th for the Huskies.