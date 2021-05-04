Vail Mountain lax upsets Steamboat Springs, 7-4

During the next few days, the Vail Daily will just throw cold water on everything that happens.

We’re not being mean.

The week has a ton of season-openers and people will be making grand conclusions based on just one game or meet or tournament and say, “This team is going to win state,” or “This team is terrible and it should quit the sport.”

Neither conclusion will be true. No team is ever as good or as bad as it appears in that first game.

With that context, we submit for your consideration that Vail Mountain lacrosse went to Steamboat Springs and beat the defending conference champion Sailors, 7-4, on Tuesday afternoon.

The last time VMS beat Steamboat was 2018, a year the Gore Rangers were the big kids on the block winning the Western Conference title.

This is the moment we pump the breaks. It’s just one game, a really darn good one, yes. But it’s just one and East Vail shouldn’t order playoff gear just yet.

“We are very excited about or win, but it only sets the bar higher,” VMS coach Anders Fogel said. “We’re ready to put in good work this year and have a great season.”

It doesn’t hurt to have a returning sophomore who’s now a returning senior — thank you, COVID — in a guy like Becker Dienst. Mr. Dienst started the year with four goals and a helper as the Gore Rangers took the lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Peter Hughes, Mason Geller and Sebastian Kohlhofer also scored. And while offensive players always get the ink, please note Liam Mattison on defense. For the first game in nearly two years, you need a vet back there.

Fogel was effusive in his praise for Mattison who kept everyone communicating, making sure everyone was sliding into spots and eventually moving the ball forward.

Carter Large won a majority of faceoffs for the Gore Rangers. This really shouldn’t surprise anyone because Large is pretty big in the key moments. (Cough, Battle Mountain hockey.)

Matt Gay is also another vet and he was in goal. Life is just better with Gay in goal. Accept that as reality and move onward.

Vail Mountain has its home opener on Thursday at 4 p.m. against Summit at storied Bandoni Alumni Field.