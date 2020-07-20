Vail Mountain race attracts 150 runners

The annual 10K at 10,000 feet running race was a 10K at 8,000 feet instead this year, but it still attracted more than 100 participants. A 5K version of the event also saw dozens of competitors.

Organizers used a staggered start format this year in an effort to keep people from being in the same area at the same time, but the prolonged start waves also prevented organizers from utilizing the gondola to access the traditional start/finish area atop Vail Mountain. While runners still took to Vail Mountain for the annual event, this year they ran from Vail to Lionshead before finishing in Golden Peak.

Cameron Wolfe, winner of the men’s 19 & Under division, said the new format felt like a safe way of racing.

“I’m just happy the race happened at all,” Wolfe said. “Considering the situation, I don’t think it could have been run much better.”

Wolfe, a Vail Mountain School graduate who now attends Dartmouth Academy, is hoping to stay in shape over the summer in case he is able to return to cross country ski racing next year at Dartmouth. Amid the pandemic, that’s still up in the air, he said. The race atmosphere helped him “find that extra gear and dig a little bit deeper, which is super useful for racing and in general, for mental health and that kind of thing.”

Complete results:

10k

Male Overall

1 Joshua Smith 44:48

2 Daniel Feeney 45:30

3 Brian Folts 46:20

Female Overall

1 Rose Wetzel 55:00

2 Monica Folts 59:47

3 Brooke Kish 1:00:54

Male 19 & under

1 Cameron Wolfe 48:57

2 Jason Macaluso 59:06

3 Owen Daly 1:32:40

Female 19 & under

1 Lindsey Kiehl 1:07:59

2 Lindsey Whitton 1:08:05

3 Riza Pykkonen 1:13:06

4 Katie McDonald 1:19:20

5 Hanna Bakula 1:19:48

6 Falyn Pykkonen 1:28:31

Male 20 To 29

1 Daniel Feeney 5:30

2 Nathaniel Badger 48:55

3 Zachary Russell 53:57

4 Theley Sherpa 1:00:41

5 Luke Herron 1:07:22

Female 20 To 29

1 Zelzin Alketzalli 1:03:09

2 Laurie Jellison 1:05:24

3 Chase Rogowski 1:07:04

4 Macy Kunneman 1:09:33

5 Maddie Stevens 1:09:46

6 Francesca Faessler 1:10:33

7 Kaylie Pykkonen 1:28:32

8 Alyssa Greaney 1:29:07

9 Mary-Kate Litchfield 2:05:02

Male 30 To 39

1 Joshua Smith 44:48

2 Brian Folts 46:20

3 Ben Plankis 50:16

4 Justin Moses 52:23

5 Anthony Agnello 54:15

6 Chuck Peterson 54:47

7 Adam Alexander 56:12

8 Jerrod Archuleta 1:01:59

9 Jonathan Zeschin 1:03:12

10 Alejandro Diez-Barroso 1:04:38

11 Tom Ewert 1:06:47

12 Joel Huaman 1:09:08

13 Juan Carlos Olivares 1:13:09

14 Inigo Castillo Badia 1:17:09

15 Jeffrey Geller 1:26:38

Female 30 To 39

1 Rose Wetzel 55:00

2 Monica Folts 59:47

3 Erika Ghent-Gilbert 1:01:23

4 Marcia Durniat 1:04:48

5 Nicole Goetzl 1:09:18

6 Anna Vincent 1:11:36

7 Emily Haggstorm 1:13:29

8 Carmen Castillo 1:16:04

9 Jessica Gill 1:19:02

10 Andreya Krieves 1:19:43

11 Lindsey Kraft 1:27:30

12 Kelly Daly 1:28:07

13 Kellie Shaltes 1:28:18

14 Lorraine Bulla 1:33:38

15 Alicia Pappas 1:37:48

Male 40 To 49

1 Rick Gregory 56:31

2 Eduardo Clave 58:36

3 Courtney Gregory 58:42

4 David Trow 59:04

5 Channing Vangoey 1:03:53

6 Jorge Montano 1:10:14

7 Sheldon Kuhns 1:10:51

8 Ed Nickel 1:12:05

9 Javier Braun 1:17:11

10 Mark Dean 1:20:50

11 Stephen Meratla 1:23:50

Female 40 To 49

1 Brooke Kish 1:00:54

2 Jaime Falcon 1:05:04

3 Beth Weathersbee Weatherbee 1:06:03

4 Rachel Cambray 1:12:23

5 Angie Hayes 1:12:28

6 Patricia Nickel 1:13:50

7 Shannon Schroeder 1:16:09

8 Marcette Gordon 1:27:22

9 Sarabeth Keating 1:34:59

10 Maria Sanchez-Navarro 1:39:08

11 Daniela De-Haro 1:42:37

12 Ileana Ferguson 1:59:47

13 Magdalena Bakula 1:59:48

14 Kim McDaniel 1:59:49

Male 50 To 59

1 Frank Holmes 53:01

2 Charlie Wertheim 54:20

3 Matthew Johnson 59:29

4 Rushton Zepernick 1:08:24

5 Dan Larson 1:10:17

6 Pete Brey 1:11:13

7 Pete Chapola 1:17:18

8 Jarrett Davis 1:19:19

9 Corbett Whitton 1:32:54

10 Michael Burson 1:42:55

Female 50 To 59

1 Karen Ghent 1:08:43

2 Carla Hammer 1:09:27

3 Katherine Aalto 1:17:40

4 Nora Pykkonen 1:23:13

5 Nancy Buese 1:29:16

6 Joan Christie 1:33:34

7 Gerle Shagdar 1:35:13

8 Monica Lacroix 1:37:34

9 Nanette Wong 1:42:55

Male 60 To 69

1 Bill Hintze 1:09:18

2 Paul Freeman 1:11:02

3 Brian Dunfey 1:12:02

4 Thomas Towner 1:23:00

5 Robert Russo 1:24:59

6 Kent Davis 1:47:44

Female 60 To 69

1 Terri Sommer 1:17:53

2 Molly Ansfield 1:21:30

3 Ellen Miller 1:23:20

4 Theresa Daus-Weber 1:38:37

Male 70 & Over

1 Nicholas Fickling 1:02:59

2 Doug Beagle 1:26:31

3 Marlin Smickley 2:12:48

4 Bill Moyle 2:15:17

Female 70 & Over

1 Jo May 1:46:16

2 Gail Scoby 1:59:07

3 Bj Smith 2:23:01

5K

Male Overall

1 Callan Deline 22:10

2 Tyler Wright 26:36

3 Cole Flashner 26:54

Female Overall

1 Chelsea Weber 27:51

2 Sierra Scanlan 32:13

3 Crystal Prouty 33:57

Male 19 & under

1 Tyler Wright 26:36

2 Cole Flashner 26:54

3 Andrew Lombardi 28:10

4 David Mata 43:14

Female 19 & under

1 Chelsea Weber 27:51

2 Claire Chimileski 35:22

3 Tyler Wolfe 43:26

Male 20 To 39

1 Callan Deline 22:10

2 Ryan Mata 32:51

3 Zackary Arnold 33:56

4 Heivan Garcia 38:14

Female 20 To 39

1 Sierra Scanlan 32:13

2 Mallory Wolfe 34:18

3 Tori Stephenson 34:39

4 Fernanda Rivero 36:34

5 Christine Wardlaw 37:20

6 Letitia Fickling 38:24

7 Britte Notzold 41:09

8 Kelly Lutz 41:38

9 MaríA Reynaud 42:38

10 Aubrey Holt 43:13

11 Kassie Holm 1:16:40

Male 40 & Over

1 Cliff Franz 29:39

2 Gerald Romero Romero 29:46

3 Channon Mata 33:01

4 Marshall Varano 33:14

5 Jared Biniecki 35:31

6 Keith Pykkonen 37:07

7 Brett Fenster 37:28

8 Michael Williamson 38:51

9 Robert Spell 38:54

10 Steve Kaminski 39:32

11 Scott Raub 44:27

Female 40 & Over

1 Crystal Prouty 33:57

2 Cathi Webber 34:49

3 Stacey Brangenberg 34:55

4 Nancy Mires 34:56

5 Sue Bardsley 37:56

6 Stephanie Kearney 43:02

7 Diane Kovalik 44:50

8 Shelley Herron 46:04

9 Ellen Colrick 1:10:15