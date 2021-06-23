Vail Mountain School girls soccer falls in 3A semis

The Gore Rangers come together under the lights in Greenwood Village after their loss Wednesday in the 3A state semifinal round.

Special to the Daily

A dream season for Vail Mountain School’s girls soccer team ended in the semifinal round of the 3A playoffs Wednesday at the Stutler Bowl in Greenwood Village. The Gore Rangers finally met their match against a talented Colorado Academy team in a 4-0 loss.

The Mustangs scored two first-half goals and tacked on two more in the second half to advance to the 3A title game while holding the Gore Rangers scoreless throughout in a game that kicked off at 7:30 p.m. under the lights.

The Gore Rangers were the 3A tournament’s No. 3 seed coming in, while the Mustangs were seeded No. 11, but you can throw out the records in the playoffs — especially when it comes to Western Slope teams playing Denver teams.

Vail Mountain School finishes the season 12-1 after dominating its first-round playoff opponent, DSST: Green Valley Ranch, 8-0, before winning an overtime thriller Saturday at home over The Academy from Westminster, 2-1, off Stella Stone’s golden goal.

This story will be updated