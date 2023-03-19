Vail Mountain School girls soccer takes down Aspen 4-0
Gore Rangers improve to 2-0
Vail Mountain School girls soccer is still waiting for the ski season to finish so it can get its full roster together, but that hasn’t stopped the Gore Rangers from winning games. On Saturday, VMS took down Aspen 4-0 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Coming into the game, Aspen was the No. 7 ranked 3A team in the latest CHSAANow.com poll; VMS was ranked No. 4. On Tuesday, the Gore Rangers will test themselves against 4A No. 8 Steamboat Springs (1-2), which is coming off a 3-2 win over Summit on Saturday.
