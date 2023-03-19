Vail Mountain School girls soccer takes down Aspen 4-0

The Vail Mountain School girls soccer teams huddles up before playing Aspen on Saturday in Vail. The Gore Rangers claimed a 4-0 win.

Misha Moritz/Courtesy photo

Vail Mountain School girls soccer is still waiting for the ski season to finish so it can get its full roster together, but that hasn’t stopped the Gore Rangers from winning games. On Saturday, VMS took down Aspen 4-0 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Members of the Gore Rangers girls soccer team hang out on the bench during the team’s 4-0 win over Aspen on Saturday. VMS has started the season 2-0.

Misha Moritz/Courtesy photo

Coming into the game, Aspen was the No. 7 ranked 3A team in the latest CHSAANow.com poll ; VMS was ranked No. 4. On Tuesday, the Gore Rangers will test themselves against 4A No. 8 Steamboat Springs (1-2), which is coming off a 3-2 win over Summit on Saturday.