Vail Mountain School golf survives state

Vail Mountain School's Chloe Pesso blasts out of a bunker during the 3A state championship tournament at Eagle Ranch. Pesso finished tied for 21st.

James Mill | Special to the Daily

There’s a reason high country golfers can pretty much live out of their golf bags.

Said bag generally includes clubs and standard gear, but also layers — a rain suit, fleeces, assorted hats, hand warmers and gloves, etc.

The great state of Colorado got a reminder of why as snow hit all three state tournaments on Tuesday reducing the 5A, 4A and 3A championships to one-round affairs.

Chsaanow.com announced on Tuesday morning that all three tournament sites — Harmony Club (5A) outside of Fort Collins, Pelican Lakes (4A) in Windsor and Eagle Ranch (3A) — were unplayable. CHSAA added that it concerns for travel for the teams and players at Eagle Ranch were part of that decision, which seems fair given that Interstate 70 was closed at various points on Tuesday.

“It wasn’t just having state golf at Eagle Ranch was a bad thing,” Vail Mountain School golf coach Gary Pesso said. “It was bad weather everywhere.”

Vail Mountain School’s Lauren Dirvonas grips it and rips it during the 3A state tournament at Eagle Ranch. The Gore Rangers tied for eighth as a team. (James Mill | Special to the Daily)

After a windy rainy-turning to sleet day at Eagle Ranch, Tuesday’s second round was pretty much a goner on Monday evening.

“We all agreed on (Monday) night that it didn’t look good,” Pesso said. “We were going to meet at the golf course at 7:30 a.m. When I pulled in, there was a CHSAA (representative) already on the phone.”

As such, Vail Mountain School golf ended up finishing eighth out of 15 full teams in 3A at Eagle Ranch after Monday’s action. Senior Chloe Pesso led the way with a 97. It’s worth noting that scoring was up across the board at all three tournament sites because of the weather.

At Eagle Ranch, only Colorado Academy’s Caroline Jordaan broke par with a 71. VMS’ Lauren Dirvonas and sophomore Carey Salvin also turned in complete rounds.

Meanwhile, at Pelican Lake, Battle Mountain’s Madi Bennett led the way with a 95. Eagle Valley’s Kaitlin Medina carded a 98, followed by teammate Kylee Hughes (100).