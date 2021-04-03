Vail Mountaineer Squirt A’s win state crown

It does not matter the age. Winning a championship is special and the Vail Mountaineer Squirt A’s got to take a championship skate and strike the pose after winning the Colorado state title last weekend. (Special to the Daily)



Champs, just like the Huskies

The Vail Valley’s own Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club (VMHC) Squirt A (10U) squad brought home yet another 2021 hockey State Championship banner to Dobson Ice Arena after their 2-1 defeat of the Colorado Rampage Squirt A team last weekend.

The victory came after a 3-1 record in earlier Colorado Amateur Hockey Association State Tournament play. The Squirt A state championship title comes only weeks after the Battle Mountain Huskies won their title

The Vail Mountaineers went 28-6-1 this season The team placed in tournaments in Gunnison and Provo, Utah, and won the Western Colorado Hockey League Championship last month.

“It was really something special to coach this team,” said head coach Erik Barcza. “They are one of the most coachable, eager, capable, and cohesive groups I’ve ever been able to coach. These kids could play every position on the ice and their communication was off the charts. Every effort was a united front.”

The Vail Mountaineer Squirt A’s look sharp during the playoffs against the state’s best. (Special to the Daily)



The Squirt A squad is made up of Alex Barcza, Brennan Koenig, Briggs Murray (goaltender), Broxdon Dixon, Cash Walker, Chris Dunn, Gage Scahill, Grady McGalliard, Jakub Topor, Jay Holton, Kash Kedrowski, Kolt Sypniewski, Lindsey Wadey, Marty Crofton, Mattox Swanson (goaltender) and Thomas Werner. Coaches include Erik Barcza, Marty Topor, Sean Koenig, James McGalliardand Trent Swanson. Team management was handled by Ande Murray.

“When our hockey season began there were an incredible amount of unknowns due to the global pandemic,” said Kristi Scheidegger, VMHC’s executive director. “To see them compete for and win the CAHA State Championship was an amazing way to end the season. Way to go Mountaineers!”

The Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club (VMHC) is Eagle County’s only youth hockey organization dedicated to teaching both recreational and competitive hockey Learn more about youth hockey at http://www.vailmountaineers.com .