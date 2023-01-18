Vail Nordic Center hosts first race in SSCV’s Vail Nordic Town Series

Athletes get ready to race in the first of four races in Ski and Snowboard Club Vail's Nordic Town Series. Over 65 athletes, young and old, participated in the event at the Vail Nordic Center.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

Over 65 Nordic competitors of varying ages and abilities gathered at the Vail Nordic Center on Jan. 11 for the first of four of Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Vail Nordic Town Series. The next family-oriented event for adults and children of all abilities is on Jan. 25 at Maloit Park in Minturn. The 1-kilometer and 3-kilometer races start at 4:30 p.m. with a 5-kilometer option beginning at 5 pm — bring your headlamp! All are Nordic freestyle events. More details can be found at https://www.VailTownSeries.com/ .