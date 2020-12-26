Vail Nordic Center off to busy start to season offering “naturally socially distanced” outdoor activities

The Vail Nordic Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Vail Recreation District

The Vail Nordic Center makes use of the snow-covered Vail Golf Club during the winter, offering 10 miles of daily-groomed skate and classic tracks as well as miles of scenic snowshoe trails and fat bike-specific trails.

“It has been going great. We are truly having an awesome season,” Nordic Center Director Dan Timm said. “We’ve been busy. It’s really nice that it’s a naturally socially distanced sport out here.”

Timm has noticed a “huge increase” in rental and sales numbers to start this winter at the Nordic Center, with some people looking for alternatives to skiing and snowboarding.

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Vail Nordic Center does not accept reservations but has plenty of gear to be rented — from fat bikes to snowshoes. There are lessons offered daily as well, and Timm said those do fill up due to limited space.

The retail shop is open as well as the Grill on the Gore restaurant, serving soups, salads, sandwiches and more from the Nordic Center/Golf Club’s banquet room to allow for more space. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

A season pass to the Vail Nordic Center is $115 for Vail residents and $145 for Eagle County residents — $18 for a day pass. Rentals start at $27, and Timm encourages multi-sport outings, adding that rentals for a second activity are half off with the stub from the first rental.

“We’ve gotten snow at all of the right times,” Timm said of the conditions so far. “Right now the tracks are in really good shape.”

The Vail Nordic Center offers miles of groomed trails, inclduing a fat bike-specific trail.

The Vail Nordic Center is operated by the Vail Recreation District. For more information, visit vailclubhouse.com/nordic-center.