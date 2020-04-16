Vail Rec District gives update on MTB series

The Vail Recreation district says that its short-track series has been moved to September, while its traditional Wednesday summer series remains set, pending developments with COVID-19.

The Vail Recreation District updated its plans for the Town Mountain Bike Series on Tuesday.

The Spring Short Track Series has been postponed until September. The current plan is to hold short-track races every other Wednesday in September and we may include a cyclocross option.

The summer Wednesday series is still on, slated to start on May 20 with the Minturn Mini for kids and the Eagle Classic on May 27 for riders of all ages, pending developments with COVID-19.

Thanks to the sponsors

The following list of businesses and organizations have been longstanding supporters of the Vail Recreation District, the mountain bike series and the community and we humbly ask you to return the favor wherever possible: Vail Health, East West Hospitality, Athletic Club at the Westin, Yeti’s Grind, Bloch & Chapleau Attorneys, Howard Head Sports Medicine, The Steadman Clinic, Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Central Rockies Mortgage, Elevated Dental, New Belgium Brewing Company, Sweet Protection, Outdoor Tech, Altitude Bar & Grill, Evergreen Lodge, Alpine Wine & Spirits, Boneyard Eagle, Yellowbelly Chicken, The Dusty Boot Beaver Creek, Avon Liquor, Minturn Saloon, Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea, 808 Distillery, Kirby Cosmo’s Barbeque, Mountain Pedaler of Eagle, Venture Sports, The Kind Bikes and Skis, Pedal Power, the Town of Vail, Town of Minturn, Town of Eagle, Beaver Creek Resort Company, Hardscabble Trails Coalition, the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Association, the US Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management.

When riding …

These are incredibly tumultuous times and the VRD aims to be an anchor in the community as we all adapt to this new normal, whatever that may be. In the meantime, the VRD encourages you to stay home and stay healthy. When you do go out to ride, please adhere to USFS, BLM and other official guidelines to ensure we all continue to have access to our beloved trails.

Race director Beth Pappas is available via bpappas@vailrec.com or 970-471-5352. Side note: for best results and the lowest probability of hearing “Elmo!” screamed repeatedly in the background, please call during naptime from 1-3 p.m.