Vail Rec District offering spring indoor co-ed volleyball league

In addition to its spring volleyball league, Vail Recreation District offers open gym volleyball weekly. It also offers open gym basketball, gymnastics and pickleball. (Special to the Daily)



The Vail Recreation District continues to announce spring and summer programming, with its spring indoor co-ed volleyball league starting Wednesday, March 17. The league goes through May 19 with matches at Homestake Peak School’s main gyim in EagleVail.

Registration is available at http://www.vailrec.com/register .

This league will follow reverse co-ed rules — games will be played at women’s net height. Game times are at 6:30, 7:30 or 8:30 p.m. Teams consist of four people with at least one female on the court at all times. Team cost is $230 in-district and $260 out-of-district.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including limiting the number of participants to 20 people. Masks must be worn at all times, including while playing. Visit vailrec.com for a full list of protocols.

Looking to practice before league play starts — or want the benefits of playing volleyball without the commitment? Open gym volleyball takes place on Fridays at the Red Sandstone Elementary School gym in Vail from 6:15 to 9:15 p.m. Cost is $5 per person (10-day passes are available for $40) and no preregistration is required.

The Vail Rec District also offers open gym basketball, gymnastics and pickleball; visit vailrec.com for details and dates.

For more information on leagues and open gyms, visit vailrec.com, call 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com .