Vail Rec District offering spring indoor co-ed volleyball league
League runs March 17 to May 19
The Vail Recreation District continues to announce spring and summer programming, with its spring indoor co-ed volleyball league starting Wednesday, March 17. The league goes through May 19 with matches at Homestake Peak School’s main gyim in EagleVail.
Registration is available at http://www.vailrec.com/register.
This league will follow reverse co-ed rules — games will be played at women’s net height. Game times are at 6:30, 7:30 or 8:30 p.m. Teams consist of four people with at least one female on the court at all times. Team cost is $230 in-district and $260 out-of-district.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including limiting the number of participants to 20 people. Masks must be worn at all times, including while playing. Visit vailrec.com for a full list of protocols.
Looking to practice before league play starts — or want the benefits of playing volleyball without the commitment? Open gym volleyball takes place on Fridays at the Red Sandstone Elementary School gym in Vail from 6:15 to 9:15 p.m. Cost is $5 per person (10-day passes are available for $40) and no preregistration is required.
The Vail Rec District also offers open gym basketball, gymnastics and pickleball; visit vailrec.com for details and dates.
For more information on leagues and open gyms, visit vailrec.com, call 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.