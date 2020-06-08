Vail Rec District’s Mountain Bike Town Series starts June 23
Organizers adjust race format to follow county health orders
The Vail Rec District’s 37th season of the Mountain Bike Town Series begins June 23, kicking off with the kids-only Minturn Mini mountain bike race.
Online registration for the series and individual races is available online. Race series events take place across the valley, including the Berry Creek Bash, Camp Hale Hup, Beaver Creek Blast, Davos Dash and more. Cost for adults is $175 for the series or $26 for individual races. Cost for youth racers is $60 for the series or $12 for individual races. The Youth Mountain Bike Race Series is for riders ages 8-17.
Visit vailrec.com/register to sign up. Call 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com for more information.
Format changes will be implemented this year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:
- Races will take place over two days (or three days if necessary) to ensure gathering limits are not exceeded
- Race schedules will vary, but plan for youth and beginner categories on Tuesday evenings and adult sport, expert and pro categories on Wednesday evenings
- Champions will not be awarded this year
- Racers are asked to leave the venue immediately after finishing their race (at this time, there will be no after-party or award ceremonies; however, raffle winners will be drawn)
- Race results will be posted online with prizes for the top three finishers in each category
- Registration will be online only — no day-of registration
- Registration numbers will be limited
- -Social distancing guidelines of 6 feet will be strictly enforced for racers and spectators
- Participants will be required to wear face masks when picking up their bibs
- Registration fees will be credited to racers who cannot participate due to illness or exposure to illness
Organizers recommend racers review the protocols and frequently asked questions before registering.
“Camaraderie and friendly competition are synonymous with the town series, and after the past few months, I think it’s exactly what our community needs,” said race director Beth Pappas in a news release. “We’ve worked with Eagle County health officials to make changes to ensure we are operating as safe as possible for our racers and staff. Although the races will be different this year, the essence of the town series has been preserved.”
Race schedule
- June 23-24: Minturn Mini Kids Only Series Kickoff
- June 30-July 1: Venue TBD
- July 7-8: Berry Creek Bash
- July 22: Lost Lake (adults only)
- Aug. 11-12: Camp Hale Hup
- Aug. 18-19: Beaver Creek Blast
- Sept. 1-2: Davos Dash
