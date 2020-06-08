Vail Rec District’s Mountain Bike Town Series starts June 23

Josiah Middaugh takes on the Davos Dash on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Riding mostly by himself, Middaugh set a new course record of 16.54 in the race, which is Colorado's longest-running mountain biking race.

Nell Davis photo

The Vail Rec District’s 37th season of the Mountain Bike Town Series begins June 23, kicking off with the kids-only Minturn Mini mountain bike race.

Online registration for the series and individual races is available online. Race series events take place across the valley, including the Berry Creek Bash, Camp Hale Hup, Beaver Creek Blast, Davos Dash and more. Cost for adults is $175 for the series or $26 for individual races. Cost for youth racers is $60 for the series or $12 for individual races. The Youth Mountain Bike Race Series is for riders ages 8-17.

Visit vailrec.com/register to sign up. Call 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com for more information.

Format changes will be implemented this year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Races will take place over two days (or three days if necessary) to ensure gathering limits are not exceeded

Race schedules will vary, but plan for youth and beginner categories on Tuesday evenings and adult sport, expert and pro categories on Wednesday evenings

Champions will not be awarded this year

Racers are asked to leave the venue immediately after finishing their race (at this time, there will be no after-party or award ceremonies; however, raffle winners will be drawn)

Race results will be posted online with prizes for the top three finishers in each category

Registration will be online only — no day-of registration

Registration numbers will be limited

-Social distancing guidelines of 6 feet will be strictly enforced for racers and spectators

Participants will be required to wear face masks when picking up their bibs

Registration fees will be credited to racers who cannot participate due to illness or exposure to illness

Organizers recommend racers review the protocols and frequently asked questions before registering.

“Camaraderie and friendly competition are synonymous with the town series, and after the past few months, I think it’s exactly what our community needs,” said race director Beth Pappas in a news release. “We’ve worked with Eagle County health officials to make changes to ensure we are operating as safe as possible for our racers and staff. Although the races will be different this year, the essence of the town series has been preserved.”

Race schedule