Vail Rec District’s summer camp registration now open

Vail Recreation District summer camps are for ages 2 and a half to 12. The Vail Rec District also offers a selection of sports camps.

Sara Eaton, Vail Recreation District

The Vail Recreation District’s summer day camp registration opened Monday morning at 8 a.m., offering active and engaging camps for children ages 2 and a half to 12.

To register, visit http://www.vailrec.com/register . Before registering, be sure to have an updated online account. Parents and guardians will need to update and confirm their child’s grade (the grade they will be going into after the summer). First-time users can also create an account.

Organizers are reminding participants that all registrations for day camps will go directly to a waitlist for the summer. The Vail Rec District will allow entry into camp based on Eagle County Public Health’s recommendations and requirements regarding residency, group size, etc., and will contact participants to confirm if and when they have been moved from the waitlist to an enrolled status. Organizers recommend signing up starting Monday for all preferred dates, and then sending registration forms to community@vailrec.com to be appropriately prioritized for enrollment.

Visit vailrec.com for the Vail Rec District’s summer brochure with information about summer camps as well as other programs and activities.

Summer day camps include:

Pre Kamp Vail

Ages 2.5 to 5, June 14-Aug. 20

Pre Kamp Vail provides adventure for children with little legs and big spirits. The low camper-to-counselor ratio allows campers to receive individual attention as they enjoy self-directed play, arts and crafts, songs, games and a daily adventure outing.

Camp Vail

Ages 5 (and entering kindergarten) to 12, June 14-Aug. 13

Vail’s premier day camp invites children to experience the countless activities of Vail’s unique alpine setting in an engaging and inclusive environment. Campers tailor their day by choosing from a wide variety of sports, art and science activities or special outings.

STEM and Pokemon with Lego Materials Camp

The STEM and Pokemon with Lego Materials Camp will take place in June and is for ages 5-12.

Vail Recreation District, Special to the Daily

Ages 5 to 12, June 7-11

The imagination can run wild with tens of thousands of Lego parts. Build engineer-designed projects and explore your craziest ideas in a supportive environment.

Camp Eco Fun

Ages 4 to 6 and 7 to 11, June 21-Aug. 12

VRD Community Programming partners with Walking Mountains Science Center and the Vail Nature Center to provide kids an opportunity to playfully explore the natural world. Children learn through hands-on activities at the Vail Nature Center plus crafts and games that support a weekly ecological theme.

Extreme Camp Vail

Ages 8 to 13

Extreme Camp Vail offers children an adventure-packed day outside of Vail. Visit vailrec.com for a schedule and more details.

VRD Camp Unleashed

Ages 5 (and entering kindergarten) to 12, Aug. 16-20

The VRD Camp Unleashed features daily outings during the last full week of August. Check out the schedule online for each full-day adventure.

The Vail Rec District also offers a selection of sports camps. For a full list of summer day camps and sports camps including dates, times and cost, visit vailrec.com . For questions or more information about summer day camps, contact Chad Young at 970-479-2292 or at community@vailrec.com . For information or questions about sports camps, contact Joel Rabinowitz at 970-479-2280 or at sports@vailrec.com .