Vail rec short track mountain bike races wrap up Wednesday; complete results so far

Alex Current, of Eagle, at the Vail Recreation District's 2021 Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Series short track races on April 29.

Vail Rec District photo / Special to the Daily

The short track mountain bike racing season in Eagle County is, as promised, short, and will wrap up on Wednesday in Minturn.

The Vail Recreation District, which hosts the series, describes short track racing as a competition to “challenge yourself to complete as many laps as you can” on a short, dirt loop.

The series is intended to “knock the cobwebs off your bike and get those legs in shape,” according to the rec district, in advance of the longer, more serious style of mountain biking offered during the annual summer eight-race mountain biking series.

Jay Weber of Avon rides through the Miller Ranch Open Space on April 29 during the Vail Recreation District's 2021 Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Series short track races.

Vail Rec District photo / Special to the Daily

Wednesday’s race-day activities will begin at 4 p.m. at Maloit Park in Minturn, with day-of registration lasting until 6:30 p.m. The first race of the evening starts at 5:15 p.m. for kids ages 5 to 9, followed by a race at 5:30 p.m. for kids ages 10 to 14.

Adult races will begin at 5:45 p.m. with the beginner category and continue with the sport category at 6:15 p.m. The final race, for cyclists in the expert category, will begin at 6:45 p.m.

The cost to preregister is $6 for kids and $16 for adults. Day-of registration rates are $8 for kids and $22 for adults.

Race organizers say they are watching the weather and will notify participants should the race be canceled due to inclement weather or unrideable conditions. Check the VRD’s Facebook page at facebook.com/vailrecdistrict for updates closer to each event.

Preregistration for the Spring MTB Short Track Series races, as well as registration for other spring and summer activities, is available at vailrec.com/register or by calling 970-479-2280. Visit vailrec.com for details on races and all other VRD programs.

Wednesday’s race will be the third and final event in the 2021 Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Series short track race series; complete results for the first two races are below.

Series results so far:

April 21, Eagle Fairgrounds

Female

Youth

1 Carly Keyes

2 Kenzie Keyes

Beginner

1 Ally Stephens

2 Julya Chapman

Sport

1 Stella Sanders

2 Iara Melgarejo

3 Maddy Trtanj

4 Viola Koning

Expert

1 Bayli McSpadden

2 Tamara Donelson

3 Opal Koning

Male

Sport

1 Mike Earl

2 Dawes Wilson

3 Freedom Bennett

4 Matt Johnson

5 Anthony Szuminsi

Expert

1 Nate Maddox

2 Tyler Jones

3 Truett Bennett

4 Brett Donelson

5 Jeff Cheever

6 Reiner Schmidt

7 Brad Zoller

8 Miles Gentry

9 Matt Johnson

Lily Leach competes in the youth 10-14 division at the Vail Recreation District's 2021 Bloch & Chapleau Mountain Bike Town Series short track races on April 29. Vail Rec District photo / Special to the Daily



Miller Ranch, April 28

Male

Youth 5-9

1 Flynn Kenny

2 Javier Avelar

3 Ryder Boord

4 Hudson Leonard

5 Zeke Ferraros

6 Wilder Leonard

7 Brooks Boord

Youth 10-14

1 Sawyer Johnson

2 Cody Keyes

3 Ethan Current

Sport

1 Tj Voboril

2 Alex Current

3 Andrew Lombardi

4 Jay Weber

5 Sawyer Johnson

Expert

1 Josiah Middaugh

2 Christopher Baddick

3 Jake Wells

4 Nate Maddox

5 Tyler Jones

6 Brandon Dyksterhouse

7 Ciro Zarate

8 Brett Donelson

9 Reiner Schmidt

10 Jeff Cheever

11 Miles Henson

12 Matt Johnson

13 Miles Gentry

14 Randy Tuggle

15 Mike Earl

Female

Youth 10-14

1 Carly Keyes

2 Kenzie Keyes

3 Belen Hahn

4 Lily Leach

Beginner

1 Keely Hendricks

2 Tatum Wells

3 Carla Hahn

4 Ally Stephens

Sport

1 Stella Sanders

2 Evalynn Skiba

3 Sydney Edmonosn

4 Lara Melgarejo

Expert

1 Tamara Donaldson

