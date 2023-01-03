Vail Recreation District announces 2023 Bloch & Chapleau Winter Races

The 2023 Vail Recreation District Bloch & Chapleau winter race series features four events around the valley from late-January to mid-March.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

The 2023 Vail Recreation District Bloch & Chapleau Winter Races are back with four exciting events around the valley: the Arrowhead Uphill & Skimo on Jan. 28; the Meadow Mountain Skimo on Feb. 11; the Vail Mountain Winter Uphill on Feb. 19 and the Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle winter running race on March 18. Participants can expect breathtaking views, challenging but fun courses, awesome prizes and raffle giveaways at each race. To sign up, visit http://www.vailrec.com/register .

Winter race season kicks off at Arrowhead (located to the west of Beaver Creek in Avon). This event, now in its fourth year, features an uphill and skimo competition. Choose between the uphill (only the ascent is timed) or skimo (both the ascent and descent are timed). Racers may use any means to get up the mountain (snowshoes, skis, splitboards or winter running devices). Skis or a snowboard are required to compete in the skimo competition, as are metal edges and helmets.

Participants will ascend approximately 1,700 vertical feet in just under two miles from the base of Arrowhead Village to the top of Arrow Bahn Express Lift. The uphill route will take participants up the Cresta and Pow Wow ski runs, and the downhill route will be Golden Bear.

Arrowhead Skimo and Uphill info Date/Time: Jan. 28 at 7 a.m. Categories: Uphill ski, Uphill splitboard, Uphill non-ski/splitboard, Skimo (up and down) Cost: Adult $36 preregistered /$42 week-of/$47 day-of | Student $25 preregistered $30 week-of/$37 day-of

The course is an approximately two-mile loop with 800 vertical feet of elevation gain. Racers will begin and finish on the bench just above the Meadow Mountain parking lot and start up the open slope to looker’s right (west). Just above the Everkrisp trail closure, the skin track begins and includes a mandatory boot-pack section. Expert skiers will be required to attach their skis to their packs during the race. Intermediate and beginner racers can shoulder their skis. The skin track leads to the top of the old chairlift. The course then traverses to the south before descending to the ridge and down to the start/finish area.

Meadow Mountain Skimo info Date/Time: Feb. 11 at 8 a.m. Categories: Expert (three loops), Intermediate (two loops), Beginner (one loop) Cost: Adult $36 preregistered /$42 week-of/$50 day-of | Student $25 preregistered $30 week-of/$37 day-of

The annual Vail Mountain Winter Uphill Race returns on Sunday, Feb. 19, as skiers, snowboarders and winter runners tackle 2,200 vertical feet of groomed trails to reach Eagle’s Nest at the top of the Eagle Bahn Gondola in Lionshead. This iconic Vail event is ideal for competitors and non-competitors featuring categories for each, and honors the memory of Vail local Lyndon Ellefson who was instrumental in starting the U.S. men’s mountain running program, with some of the entry fees supporting the U.S. Mountain Running Team.

Vail Mountain Winter Uphill info Date/Time: Feb. 19 at 7 a.m. Categories: Splitboard, Ski and Non-Ski Cost: Adult $36 preregistered /$42 week-of/$50 day-of | Student $25 preregistered $30 week-of/$37 day-of

The 12th annual Vail Recreation District Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle 5K and 10K races (and kids’ free 1K fun run) will celebrate all things green in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day. Taking place on the Vail Nordic Center trails, the event includes two race categories: snowshoes and running (with or without traction devices). Stick around for a lively post-race party at the Vail Golf & Nordic Clubhouse!

12th Annual Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle info Date/Time: March 18 at 10 a.m. Categories: Snowshoes and a non-prize-eligible running shoe category Cost: Adult $30 preregistered /$35 week-of/$40 day-of | Student $25 preregistered $30 week-of/$37 day-of

Please note that for 2023 there is no series registration, only individual race registration . Sign up early to get discounted pricing. For more information on any race, visit vailrec.com , contact the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com .