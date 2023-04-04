Vail Recreation District announces 2023 Eagle River Water & Sanitation District Vail Whitewater Race Series

The Vail Whitewater Race Series takes place on Tuesday evenings from May 9 to June 6 in Vail Village.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

The Vail Recreation District partners with the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District, Town of Vail and Alpine Quest Sports each spring to host the annual Vail Whitewater Race Series . The races, held Tuesday evenings from May 9 to June 6 in Vail Village provide one of the most spirited and spectator-friendly race series of the year.

In addition to the regularly scheduled series, we will also have a bonus race — presented by and taking place in the Town of Minturn — on Tuesday, June 13. Please note that registration for this race is not included in the regular series; visit http://www.vailrec.com/register and scroll down to “Minturn Downriver Dash” to sign up separately for this exciting event.

The Vail races will be divided between three categories, including kayak (under 9 feet 6 inches), stand-up paddleboard (under 11 feet) and two-person raft (under 10 feet) teams with different course challenges every week. The course challenge for each event will be determined day-of based on river flows. Race sponsor Hyside Inflatables will provide rafts for two-person raft teams to use if needed.

Preregistration at http://www.vailrec.com/register is highly recommended; day-of registration will only be accepted on a space-available basis. Race-day bib pickup and registration begins at 4 p.m. at the Vail Whitewater Park at International Bridge, and all races begin at 5:30 p.m. (mandatory safety talk and course instructions are at 5:10 p.m.). Every race will be followed by an after-party with awards, raffle and free beer for competitors, each taking place at different locations around Vail Village.

Races start at the Covered Bridge and end at International Bridge, with the exception of the last race on June 6. That longer course will start at the Amphitheater Bridge in Ford Park. Short-term gear drop is available at Checkpoint Charlie. Participants are asked to please park in the Vail Village parking structure.

The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District Vail Whitewater Race Series is open to all paddlers, ages 16 and up, with intermediate to expert abilities. The skills to run class III whitewater in your chosen craft are required. This is a fun way to track your individual performance, progress throughout the series and compete against others! All competitors enter at their own risk. The series will include a junior division for qualified kayakers under the age of 16. Pre-approval by race safety officials is required for participation.

Not racing? Come to the International Bridge to support our racers and enjoy a fun and lively environment — this is a great community event, and the competitors love being cheered on by the crowd.

For more information on the whitewater races and other events, visit http://www.vailrec.com , call 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com .