Vail Recreation District coed volleyball league starts Jan. 12

The Vail Recreation District coed indoor volleyball league is a great opportunity to stay active in the evenings during the winter months.

Games take place on Wednesday evenings at the Homestake Peak School main gym in EagleVail from Jan. 12 through March 16. Game times are at 6:30, 7:30 or 8:30 p.m. Teams consist of four people with at least one female on the court at all times. Play this season will utilize women’s height net with reverse coed rules. Team cost is $240 in-district and $270 out-of-district.

Not ready to make the commitment to a league? Open gym volleyball takes place on Friday evenings throughout the winter at the Red Sandstone Elementary School gym in Vail from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. (there is no play on Dec. 24 or Dec. 31). Drop-in cost is $5 per person (10-day passes are available for $40).

Vail Rec District Basketball

If basketball is more your speed, the Vail Rec District offers a basketball league and open gym play. The league takes place at Homestake Peak School on Sundays, Jan. 9 through mid-March (no play on Feb. 13). Games are scheduled for 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Team cost is $500 in-district or $530 out-of-district. There will be a manager and free agent meeting on Wed, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. at Route 6 Cafe in EagleVail.

Basketball open gym takes place on Monday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. at Red Sandstone Elementary School; drop-in cost is $5 per person. Open gym basketball is for ages 18 and up, but 16- and 17-year-olds with basketball experience may play with a signed parental consent form.

Registration is now open at vailrec.com/register . For more info on leagues and open gyms, visit vailrec.com, call 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com .