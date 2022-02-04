Vail Recreation District introduces weekly axe throwing league

The axe throwing league includes two matches per week for six weeks for each two-person team, and a tournament at the end of the season.

Wood & Steel Axe Company

The Vail Recreation District is partnering with the Wood & Steel Axe Company to announce a new winter league: axe throwing.

Registration is now open at vailrec.com/register. Sharpen your skills at Alpine Hall in the Grand Hyatt in Vail, on Tuesday nights from 6 to 9 p.m., Feb. 15 through March 29.

“We are very excited to be joining up with the Wood & Steel Axe Company for this great new league,” said Stacey Todd, Vail Recreation District sports coordinator. “They are well-established in the valley, and really have a passion for the game. This will be a great addition to our winter league offerings, and we hope to attract players of all ability levels.”

No experience is necessary: Wood & Steel coaches will be on-site giving tips and pointers throughout the league.

This league is open to ages 18 and up. Cost for the season is $160 per two-person team. There will be two matches per team each week, with a total of six weeks of league play, plus a tournament at the end of the season.

Whether you’re an experienced axe thrower or new to the sport, you are invited to come out for this new and exciting Vail Rec District offering. For more information on axe throwing and other leagues, visit vailrec.com, call 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com .