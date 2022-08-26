Vail Recreation District opens registration for fall adult leagues

Adult flag football takes place at the Homestake Peak School stadium in EagleVail on Sunday mornings and Wednesday nights beginning Sept. 11.

Looking for a fun and social way to stay active and get in shape this fall? Adult flag football and soccer leagues are starting up soon and registration is open (additionally, volleyball league registration will open soon).

Adult Leagues

Flag Football

Adult flag football takes place at the Homestake Peak School stadium in EagleVail on Sunday mornings and Wednesday nights beginning Sept. 11. Cost: $430 per team for district taxpayers and $460 per team for non-district taxpayers.

Coed Soccer

Adult coed 8v8 soccer takes place at the Homestake Peak School stadium in EagleVail on Monday evenings beginning Sept. 12. Limit of seven teams, and teams must have three female players on the field at all times. Cost: $315 per team.

Coed Volleyball

Adult coed volleyball takes place at the Homestake Peak School gym in EagleVail on Wednesday evenings beginning in mid-October. Teams consist of four people with at least one female on the court; net will be at men’s height. Cost: $270 per team for district taxpayers and $240 per team for non-district taxpayers.

To register for leagues, visit VailRec.com/register . For more information on adult leagues and other sports programs, visit VailRec.com , call 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com .