Vail Recreation District’s winter adult leagues starting up

Vail Recreation District's adult winter leagues include basketball, volleyball and axe throwing. Events start this month at various locations.

Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

Registration is now open for Vail Recreation District’s 2023 winter adult leagues . The winter league offerings include indoor volleyball, basketball and axe throwing, all starting up in January. New for the 2023 adult basketball league is the addition of a draft league, where players register individually.

Basketball

Team League: Registration by team

Mini-league consists of a five-week regular season from Jan. 15 through Feb. 19 (no games on Feb. 12). Games are scheduled at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. at Homestake Peak School in EagleVail. The cost is $345 per team (there is a $30 discount for Vail Recreation District taxpayers). The registration deadline is Jan. 8 or until filled.

Draft League: Individual registration

Vail Recreation District is excited to switch up the adult basketball league and offer a draft league. Players register individually and will be placed/drafted onto teams. Teams will play a five-week season from March 5 through April 2. Games are scheduled at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. at Homestake Peak School. The cost is $40 per player (there is a $5 discount for Vail Recreation District taxpayers). The registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 24.

Volleyball

The Winter co-ed volleyball league takes place on Wednesdays from Jan. 11 until March 8 at Homestake Peak School in EagleVail. Game times are 6:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. All teams play a minimum of two matches per night for eight weeks. On the ninth week, there will be playoffs and championships for the top eight teams. Reverse c-ed rules will be in place for the season — four‐person teams with at least one female on the court. The cost is $280 or $250 for Vail Recreation District taxpayers.

New this season — the schedule will be based on a ladder format , which means after the first round of games, subsequent pairings will be determined by the results of the prior games.

Axe throwing

Vail Recreation District is once again teaming up with Wood and Steel Axe Company to offer our 2023 winter axe throwing league, Tuesday nights from Jan. 24 through March 14 in the Alpine Hall at the Grand Hyatt in Vail. This fun, friendly, laid-back league costs $320 per four-person team.

Teams play three matches per night, scheduled between 6-10pm. There is no experience necessary. Wood and Steel coaches are on site to provide coaching throughout the season. Want to give axe throwing a try before registering? Join Wood and Steel for Broke Axe Thursdays — locals night where you can get unlimited throwing and a beer for $18.

Adult drop-in sports

Did you know that Vail Recreation District offers adult drop-in basketball and volleyball at Red Sandstone Elementary School? Basketball takes place on Monday nights from 6-8 p.m. and volleyball is on Friday nights from 6:30-9:30 p.m.. Cost is $5 per night or participants can buy a 10-punch card for $40. Drop-in is open to ages 18 and older (16 and 17 year olds with experience may play with a signed parental consent form).

Visit vailrec.com or call 970-479-2280 for more information on adult leagues. Register for adult leagues online at vailrec.com/register . For those interested in playing but without a team, call 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com to add your name to the free agent list.