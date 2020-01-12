Vail skiers lead US Alpine Team at Youth Olympic Games

Emma Resnick, 16, of Vail, during run 1 of the Alpine Skiing Women’s Giant Slalom at Les Diablerets Alpine Centre in Lausanne, Switzerland, at the Winter Youth Olympic Games on Sunday.

OIS/Joel Marklund via U.S. Ski & Snowboard

Vail skiers Emma Resnick and Nicola Rountree-Williams led Team USA at the Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympic Games’ giant slalom on Sunday, finishing fourth and eighth, respectively.

The Winter Youth Olympic Games is the premier snowsports competition for athletes between the ages of 15-18 as of Dec. 31, 2020. In addition to ski and snowboard competitions, athletes from the sports of bobsled, curling, figure skating, ice hockey, speedskating, luge and skeleton are competing. The International Olympic Committee oversees the events, which take place on the shores of Lake Geneva and in the Vaud Alps in Switzerland, as well as the local university campus serving as the Youth Olympic Village.

Resnick was 12th after the first run of the day and won the second run by three-tenths of a second, finishing with a time of 1 minute, 02.79 seconds, just 0.33 seconds outside the medals in fourth at Sunday’s Youth Olympic Games giant slalom.

“It’s a long giant slalom course with terrain, and the hill preparation is absolutely top-notch,” said U.S. Ski Team Alpine development director Chip Knight. “Both Nicola and Emma skied solidly both runs, grabbing promising results that bode well for the future of the Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team in women’s giant slalom.”

Up next is men’s giant slalom today, when Trent Pennington of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail will make a start for Team USA.