Vail Snowcats set to debut Saturday night against the Colorado Avalanche alumni

The Vail Mountaineers and the Colorado Avalanche Alumni Association will host its fourth annual Alumni Weekend Sept. 9-10. Saturday night is the debut of the Vail Snowcats, who will face off against the Avalanche Alumni team at 7 p.m. at Dobson Arena.

Special to the Daily

The Eagle County Dreamworks Foundation’s vision — dream — of giving back to the local hockey community through the semi-pro hockey team, the Vail Snowcats, still alive, even after the Vail Recreation District awarded the 2022-2023 Dobson Ice user agreement to the Vail Yeti in July. The team’s big debut is Saturday night at 7 p.m., when the team faces off against the Colorado Avalanche Alumni team.

“Saturday is our big game, our unveiling,” former Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kyle Quincey said. “Where the town and the people can see that we’re for real and we have a good product on the ice.”

Quincey, who spearheaded the formation of the Eagle County Dreamworks Foundation alongside Garfinkel’s ownership earlier this year, found the VRD’s decision to grant the Vail Yeti and its owner Chris Huntington, who resides in Connecticut, usage of Dobson for the 2022-2023 season, “disappointing but not surprising.”

The move means the Yeti aren’t going anywhere.

“We have many new and returning players committed to playing for the Yeti this winter,” Huntington stated in an email earlier this month.

“The schedule will be perhaps the toughest that we have ever had, so there’s a need to get a little younger and faster. At this point I’m very happy with the way things are coming together and look forward to releasing the schedule and announcing player signings in the coming weeks.”

The Snowcats and the Eagle County Dreamworks Foundation, however, remain unfazed.

“Really nothing has changed,” Quincey said of the group’s mission.

“Instead of being full-bore and having the ability to freely schedule games right now, we have to kind of wait and see what’s available.”

Quincey said the team is looking at a roughly 15-game schedule, which will likely consist of road matchups against Sun Valley, Breckenridge and others. Right now, a second game supporting the Vail Mountaineers at Dobson is set for November, though the opponent is yet to be announced. Quincey also said the team has explored other venue options outside of Vail for games and events this year.

“We have a lot of connections in Eagle. There’s a very strong hockey community in Eagle and we feel there might be a possibility that they can support a game or two,” he said.

“It’s not just Vail, it’s encompassing the surrounding area. So, you know continuing with our mission to give back to the game of hockey and the youth of Eagle County.”

The foundation is also hoping to work with the Colorado Warriors and have a military appreciation game. “And that could be in Eagle — yeah, there’s just different options,” Quincey laid out. “Nothing concrete to advertise now, but we have things in the works.”

The Snowcats’ players — 17 of whom signed contracts earlier in the summer and several of whom left the Yeti to do so — have remained enthusiastic going into the upcoming season, according to Quincey.

“We have a lot of support from the players,” he said. The guys have shown verbally their support for this year of whatever we can manage, they’re going to play and help us out – it’s all good.”

He added, “They said if we’re only playing 10-15 games they’re cool with that; they’re just happy to play for somebody that is going to give back to the community and do everything for the right reasons.”

Since the July 26 story announced the Snowcats’ and the foundation’s intentions, Quincey has received “overwhelming support in the community.” He doesn’t plan on directly asking for more money, however, until the weekend concludes.

“I want to prove that we are legit and we have a product before I go and ask for donations,” he said.

“Saturday is a big day for us; we can unveil it on Saturday and then go to sponsors and say, ‘this is what we’re doing, we’ve had the game, we’re for real, this is our mission and this is why we need you to support us.”

The game against the Avs Alumni team isn’t the only event going on during the Vail Mountaineers’ fourth annual event. Quincey and others will be golfing with sponsors at the Vail Golf Club on Friday, followed by a VIP Welcome Reception at the Hythe. Vail Mountaineers youth coaches and Avs Alumni players will be running youth clinics early Saturday afternoon.

“Really looking forward to an awesome youth clinic Saturday,” Quincey highlighted.

Plus, there is a free meet and greet at Grey Salt in Solaris from 12-3 p.m.

“We have an action-packed day Friday and Saturday,” Quincey stated.

Pierre Turgeon, the highest-scoring player in NHL history not yet elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame , will be on the ice when the puck drops at 7 p.m.

“That’s exciting for us just being in the locker room with him and the spectators for sure,” Quincey said. “We have a really good lineup on the Avs side and some really good talent coming in for the Snowcats.”

Tickets are $20 for kids 12 and under and $35 for adults. Information can be found at one.bidpal.net/aaw2022/welcome

The event’s press release also noted that “Marc Moser will be calling the game on the mic, local favorite Terry Armistead will be singing the National Anthem, Bernie and the Ice Patrol will be hanging out with the fans, young skaters from the Vail Mountaineer program will be filling the 1st intermission with relay race fun and spectators can win $500 in the Chuck-a-Puck competition during the second intermission.”

Looking ahead

In regards to communications with the Vail Recreation District moving forward, Quincey said there is “nothing to really report on that front,” and that he’s “just focusing on Saturday.”

“I would say a year from now, the proof will be in the pudding. Hopefully, there will not be much of a ‘convincing’ that has to happen.”

“We’re trying to give money back to the community — I don’t know what else we have to kind of prove. That’s our plan — to put a good product on the ice, to schedule as many games as we can with the limited amount of ice time that’s available and make the best of the tough situation we’ve been dealt.”

“We’re still focused and determined to move forward with our mission.”