Vail Trail Running Series returns in May with seven races on scenic trails

The seven-race Vail Trail Running Series is on select Saturdays May through September. Registration is available for the whole series as well as individual races.



The Vail Recreation District’s Vail Trail Running Series returns in 2021 with seven races taking place on Saturdays across the valley, from Vail Mountain to Beaver Creek and more scenic trails in Eagle County.

“We couldn’t be more excited to offer a reason to get back out on the trails, connect with the community, create new bonds and test your endurance,” organizers with Vail Rec District said in an announcement.

Race staff feel prepared and optimistic about the 2021 season after successfully hosting the series last year despite hurdles and restrictions due to COVID-19.

“2020 was difficult but we learned a lot, including some new protocols that will improve the race experience for runners for years to come — pandemic or not,” race director Beth Pappas said in the announcement. “Based on how things went last summer, we feel confident that we can put on the races safely and successfully again in 2021.”

In addition to bragging rights and personal records, racers in the seven-race series have a chance to win Dynafit shoes, jackets and hats — and champions will be crowned at the end of the series.

“Don’t miss out on Colorado’s oldest and most iconic trail running race series, featuring some of the most scenic trails in the state,” organizers say. “Compete against yourself or world-class athletes during any or all of the seven races in and around Vail.”

Registration is available at http://www.vailrec.com/register. For more information or to become a race series sponsor, call the VRD Sports Department at 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.

Vail Trail Running Series schedule

*Race dates, times and details subject to change

Saturday, May 15: Boneyard Boogie, 9 a.m., Eagle

Saturday, June 19: Summer Solstice (benefiting the Vail Valley Charitable Fund) 10K, 5K and Kids Fun Run; Kids Fun Run at 8:30 a.m.; 10K at 9 a.m. and 5K at 9:15 a.m., Beaver Creek Mountain

Saturday, July 3: Vail HillClimb, 7 a.m., Vail Mountain

Saturday, July 17: 10K@10,000 feet and 5K@10,000 feet, 8 a.m., Vail Mountain

Saturday, July 31: Berry Picker, 8 a.m., Vail Mountain

Saturday, Aug. 21: Half Marathon, 8 a.m., Location TBA

Saturday, Sept. 11: MeadowGold 10K and 5K, 9 a.m., Meadow Mountain, Minturn

Race costs

Includes custom race t-shirt, swag from national brands and the chance to win great raffle prizes!