Vail Valley basketball update: Saints, Huskies win

The Will Parker Noseguard Rivalry Nonexistent Trophy remains in good hands after Vail Christian boys basketball beat Hayden, 70-55, Tuesday night.

Alec Moritz led the way with 19 points and seven assists. Watching the senior’s dimes as we head toward the postseason is important as Moritz isn’t a well-kept secret. Opponents will double-team him and Moritz’s ability to generate offense outside of his shot will be critical.

Jamison Lee had 15 points; Hayden Sticksel eight, but give it up for Matthew Heiden with nine points and six rebounds.

Next up is a slightly big game against Paonia on Friday night. The Eagles won 54-50 last year in a game that might have had nine more seconds in it than necessary. It’s not like Vail Christian (13-2 overall, 8-1 in league) might remember that.

“It’s Senior Night,” Saints coach Sheldon Kuhns said. “They’ve won three years in a row against us. The guys are ready to play.”

Meanwhile, the Vail Christian girls had a tough 45-39 loss at Hayden. Grace McCurdy finished with 16 points, while Zoey Barela had 10.

Huskies take down Junction

They just don’t make it easy.

But that would be five in a row as Battle Mountain squeaked by Grand Junction, 50-48, Tuesday night on the road.

“It’s awesome,” Huskies coach Phil Tronsrue. “We traveled to a 5A school and got a win on the road.”

And that’s six out of seven for the Huskies (11-7).

Battle Mountain’s leading scorer was not named Liam McKenny or Owen Ruotolo. It was Hakeem Dath with 17.

As much as McKenny (13 points) and Ruotolo (12 points, and perfect from the floor for the second time this season) can dominate games, the more the merrier.

The Huskies will be picking up a lot of miles this week. After heading out west, they go north to Steamboat Springs, always a tough place to play, on Thursday.

“We have one day to put in some prep,” Tronsrue said. “We know Steamboat lost some guys, but Steamboat is Steamboat. It doesn’t matter. They’re going to come to play.”