Vail Valley preps wrap for Tuesday

Vail Mountain School's Zach Stockton converts on the penalty kick during the Gore Rangers' 3-1 win against Basalt on Tuesday.

Mort Mulliken | Special to the Daily

It’s not officially Homecoming yet for the Vail Mountain School soccer team, but starting Homecoming week with a 3-1 league win over Basalt at the fabled grounds of Bandoni Alumni Field is a good start.

And don’t look now, but VMS has won three in a row and has upped its record to 5-3-1.

VMS hosts Battle Mountain on Saturday at 1 p.m. for Homecoming. That is in CHSAA parlance “a foundation game,” or a friendly. The renewal of the rivalry between the neighbors is an exhibition but should be good fun.

Meanwhile, Gore Rangers volleyball bowed in three games at 3A Coal Ridge, 25-13, 27-25, 25-23. VMS is home this weekend, hosting Rangely on Friday and Caprock Academy on Saturday at 11 a.m. in its official Homecoming game.

Devils soccer golden at Palisade

Eagle Valley soccer won its second league game of the season in dramatic fashion with a 2-1 overtime victory at Palisade on Tuesday night.

Denilson Sandoval was the hero with the golden goal during the first overtime.

This was just another nice step for the Devils (3-4 overall and 2-3 in the Slope) as they continue to gain momentum.

“I’m proud of the way they fought back,” Devils coach Maggie Sherman said. “We had a little bit of a lull in the second half. We faced facts and came out in overtime.”

Alexys Ramos had Eagle Valley’s goal on a penalty kick during regulation. Eagle Valley hosts Summit County on Tuesday.

Saints win third in a row

You can’t stop Vail Christian volleyball. You can only hope to contain the Saints.

After an 0-4 start, the Saints have won three in a row, capped by a Tuesday night win at Caprock Academy, 25-17, 25-13, 25-20.

This was the first sweep of the season for the Saints. Vail Christian upset Soroco in five and beat Rangely in four on Friday afternoon.

“We’re really tightening up our game,” Saints coach Adina Petersmeyer said. “That was how it needed to be done. We were still able to play our kind of volleyball. It was encouraging to see.”

Vail Christian is home for Hayden on Friday.

Huskies sweep Bears

Battle Mountain volleyball has a busy Homecoming week and started it with a 25-10, 25-10, 26-24 win against the Bears on Tuesday night in Edwards.

It being Homecoming, the Huskies presided over Macho Man Volleyball, the annual event when the gents took to the court on Monday. On Thursday morning, the Huskies varsity takes on the faculty. (Take the Huskies and give the points.)

Also on Thursday, Battle Mountain (5-2) heads down to Gypsum to face archrival Eagle Valley.

Devils fall at Glenwood

Speaking of the Devil/Devils, Eagle Valley volleyball dropped a 26-24, 25-18, 25-23 decision at Glenwood Springs on Tuesday. The Devils (5-4) will try to bounce back against the Huskies on Thursday.