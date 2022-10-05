Vail Valley Soccer Club U19 girls win CSAPresidents Cup over Colorado Rapids Castle Rock

The Vail Valley Soccer Club 19U team defeated the Colorado Rapids Castle Rock team 3-2 in the Presidents Cup Final on Sept. 25.

During the CHSAA spring season, it’s fun to imagine what the best girls soccer players from all four Eagle County high schools could do if they took their talents to the same pitch. Last month, the Vail Valley Soccer Club answered the question: a lot.

On Sept. 25, the 19U Navy girls team won a 3-2 thriller over Colorado Rapids Castle Creek in the Colorado Soccer Association (CSA) Presidents Cup championship game.

“We’ve had some super talented players come through here, but these girls are some great examples and role models of how you want the game to be played and how it should be played,” said Michael Flato, Vail Valley Soccer Club’s director of coaching. “One of the coolest things about this particular squad is that it represents our whole mountain community.”

“We’re in this unique spot as a team that’s made up of the best varsity high school athletes from every school in our county — it’s like this Eagle County all-star team,” added head coach Jess Platt, who also coaches the Eagle Valley High School’s girls varsity program.

“The play never drops; it was super cool this year; such a privilege to coach them.”

Moritz magic and a Lloyd lazer finish the comeback

Similar to professional soccer, CSA teams are promoted or relegated to various leagues based off of performance. Vail’s stellar 2021 record earned a promotion to Premier 3. CSA’s club hierarchy starts at ‘bronze’ and travels up in ability to silver, gold, platinum, elite and then Premier 3, 2 and 1. The Presidents Cup is open to CSA 11U-19U boys and girls Premier 2 and 3 teams.

After starting practices in August and playing one regular-season game, Platt’s team cruised through group play at the 12-team Presidents Cup play-in weekend Sept. 3-5. Vail defeated Pride SC Copa 3-0 on Saturday, Colorado Rapids Central 1-0 on Sunday and the Denver Kickers 8-2 on Labor Day. Those wins put them through to the semifinal on Sept. 18.

“Leading up to the final, the girls were able to handle the matches pretty easily,” Flato said. “They knew the final was going to be the true test.”

Vail decked Colorado United White 7-0 in the semifinal; on the other end of the bracket, Colorado Rapids Castle Rock had no problems with Real Colorado Edge United, winning 5-0. The stage was set.

“Seeing the Vail Valley on the schedule, they probably were a little confident coming in thinking they were going to play a little mountain team and ‘oh, we’re going to crush them,'” Flato said. “But, in reality, once that whistle blew, I think they realized that they were in for a fight.”

The day before the final, Vail had a regular season game in Denver scheduled, as did the Rapids. The former team kept their appointment, unlike the latter.

“Our schedule is so tight, we couldn’t reschedule,” Platt explained. “You travel all the way to Denver, so we made a weekend of it.” The Rapids rescheduled, perhaps hoping to gain an extra advantage. Vail played on Saturday and woke up ready to fight on Sunday, too.

“We just figured they’d be strong and prepared for that,” Platt said of the mentality going in. “It was a pretty exciting game. A physical game with a lot of calls.”

The scouting report on the Rapids read like this: don’t give them free kicks.

“We knew we didn’t want to give any of those up,” Flato said. His words proved prescient, as a Rapid player smoked a free kick into the upper 90 to go up 1-0.

Stella Stone helped get the scoring started for the good guys. One of the team’s top goal-scorers, Stone lobbed a perfect timing rout from just past the center of the field to a streaking Liv Moritz. Moritz sprinted to beat a rushing Rapids’ goaltender, deked around the diving goalie to the left , and laid the ball into the empty net to tie things up.

Stella Stone makes a pass during the Presidents Cup final on Sept. 25 in Denver.

“She absolutely tracked down a ball and went for it; never stopped and had no fear,” Platt said of the play. “And Stella has scored a ton of goals for us this season; lots of effort from her.”

The game’s physicality hit a peak early in the second half. Vail’s goalie, Jaquelyn Castello collided with a Rapids player going for a save. She felt she was stepped on in the scrum, but the linesman called Castello for an elbow.

“I was kind of expecting a call to be a kick for us going out, so when it was a penalty kick (for them), I think we were all a little surprised, but we rolled with it,” Platt admitted. The Rapids capitalized.

“That was a big game-changer there — it put them in the lead,” Platt said. “I think that’s part of the game, just rolling with the different calls that are made. That’s the call that was made so we played through it.”

Trailing 2-1, Platt said there wasn’t exactly space for a motivational timeout speech — but she also didn’t feel the need to give one either.

“I think they all have these super-great athlete mentalities. They’re just absolute go-getters,” she said. “Super competitive, super driven — they don’t doubt themselves easily. They’ve had a lot of success; it doesn’t really cross their minds that they’re going to lose. They just keep pushing.”

Castello tried to fight through the pain, but had to leave the game from injury five minutes after allowing the penalty-kick score. VMS goalie Frankie Marston, who plays on the field for the club, moved into the net.

“She’s a super talented all-around player. So, we were fortunate enough to have someone to step into the goalkeeper position,” Platt said.

The move exemplified Vail’s calling card all year: depth.

“They accomplished what they did because they’re so deep,” Flato said. “The girls coming off the bench were contributing; the level of play didn’t really drop as Jess would make subs.”

On the defensive end, Platt relied on Charlie Thelen to help protect the Vail side.

“She’s like vocally the glue that holds the team together,” Platt said of the Battle Mountain senior. “She’s super active back there and even when we’re not being fully pressed on defense, her communication and way of keeping everyone going and being super positive — we’re super lucky to have her back there as well.”

Moritz tied the game up, working a give-and-go assist from Marguerite Barggren to the left corner of the net. Flato remembers spotting Liv and her twin, Kjersti when they were young girls first joining the club.

Liv Moritz races downfield during the Presidents Cup final on Sept. 25. Mortiz scored two goals and was named the tournament MVP.

“I haven’t seen female players that understand the game like they do and that have a first touch like they do,” he said of the pair. “Someone will smash a ball at them and they’ll just take it out of the air like it’s nothing, and I’ve never seen a player within our club to really do it like they do it.”

Kjersti Moritz (11) and her sister, Liv (left) corral a Colorado Rapids Castle Rock player during the Presidents Cup final on Sept. 25.

Liv has verbally committed to ski and play soccer at the University of Denver. Kjersti is hoping to do the same at Middlebury in Vermont.

“It’s crazy,” Flato said in regard to the twins’ multi-sport talent.

“Both of her goals that game were scored by running through the ball, chasing everything down and not giving up on any ball. Winning 50-50s and just kind of pure effort goals,” Platt said. Moritz would garner tournament MVP honors for her efforts.

Later, Marston elevated to block a potential game-tying Rapids’ free kick, which made the following play much more gratifying. With a minute remaining, Stone punched it to Fiona Lloyd at the top of the 18-yard box.

“She had tons of poise and kept the ball on her feet, took a couple of touches before she knocked it in,” Platt said of Lloyd’s game-winner. “Not every player can maintain their composure right there; that was a super impressive spot from her.”

Whose got next?

Flato shut down his 5:30 p.m. practice at Freedom Park following the Presidents Cup win to gather six of the club teams present for scrimmages to the center field to discuss the monumental accomplishment of the 19U squad.

“Just by them doing this, it should be a motivating factor to you to show you that if you put your mind to something, set a goal, stick together and work hard as a team, you can achieve those goals,” Flato recalled saying.

“It was really awesome to be a part of and it should be inspiring to the next generation,” he continued. “They’ve shown us that a little mountain community of 300 kids can go up against the MLS powerhouse of 10,000 kids and take them down.”

“It definitely shows us where we’re at if you want to use them as a benchmark for the potential that we have,” Platt said. “We certainly showed that we can compete in a tactical and physical level at a pretty high pace.”

Platt is proud of the athletes and is excited to receive some nods on the sideline this spring as she faces many of the girls she’s been coaching through the fall.

“I hope that when the high school season rolls around, these Battle Mountain and Vail Mountain girls can look at us warming up and they’ll be like, ‘oh yeah, there’s coach Platt, doing her thing,” she laughed. “It will be fun to have that connection with them and have that camaraderie across the lines during the spring.”

With the win, the team qualifies for the 2023 U.S. Youth Soccer Far West Presidents Cup June 16-20 in Boise, Idaho. The 13U-19U teams present will be competing for a regional title and spot at the 2023 U.S. Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup July 7-12. With all but one athlete heading to college next year, it’s likely that a few players will have other commitments preventing them from participating. Technically, however, they’ll all still be age-eligible.

“We’re definitely planning on showing up,” Platt said. “Whether we have the exact same 17 girls on the field — we’ll see who can come and who can’t come. It’s a cool thing; it’s something the club has never done. I think the girls are pretty excited to play on a national stage.”