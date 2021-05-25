Vail whitewater series week 2 complete results
The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District Whitewater Race Series continued on Tuesday with a first-round time trial, followed by head-to-head matchups on the water. Races were divided between three categories including raft, kayak (under 9’6″) and stand-up paddleboard.
Complete results:
R2 raft women
1 Kerri Karcz and Jennifer Hodkiss
2 Charlotte Hanks and Taylor Thoroshov
R2 raft men
1 Cole Bangert and Kurt Kinsell
2 Jeremiah Williams and Rob Prechtl
3 Wesley Zittel and Garret Sapyta**
4 Tony Glassman and Chris Schultz
5 James Linstrom and Ben Thornton
6 Kevin Stephens and Troy Fuller
7 Jason Connolly and Chris Clark
8 Sarah Campbell and Peter Gajewski
9 Hunter Chamness and Miles Gentry
Kayak women
1 Natalia Gray
2 Lydia Smith
3 Caitlyn Ngam
4 Jennifer Hodgkiss
Kayak men
1 Valentin Gutierrez
2 Derrick Dreyer
3 Rob Prechtl
4 Ari Dennis
5 Gannon White
6 Jeremiah Williams
7 Lukas Bergsten
8 Garrett Sapyta
9 Alan Braunholtz
10 Joe Giglio
11 Pete Wadden
12 Ken Hoeve
13 Cole Bangert
14 Markian Feduschak
15 Kyle Gosnell
16 Colin Glackin
17 Colin McCabe
18 Paul Nenninger
19 Matthew Gianetti
SUP women
1 Trinity Wall
2 Mallane Dressel
3 Jennifer Hodgkiss
4 Kerri Karcz
SUP men
1 Jeremiah Williams
2 Ken Hoeve
3 Matt Paula
4 Rob Prechtl
5 Ferguson St John
6 Mick Boland
7 Jim Callen
8 Chris Johnson
9 Michael Chebatoris
10 Hunter Chamness
11 James Linstrom
12 Jesse Froeschle
13 Scott Simpkins
14 Ace Acetturo
15 Andrew Bare