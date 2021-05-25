Vail whitewater series week 2 complete results

Ace Acetturo paddles upstream Tuesday on Gore Creek. The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District Whitewater Race Series takes place weekly during high flows.

John LaConte / jlaconte@vaildaily.com

The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District Whitewater Race Series continued on Tuesday with a first-round time trial, followed by head-to-head matchups on the water. Races were divided between three categories including raft, kayak (under 9’6″) and stand-up paddleboard.

Complete results:

R2 raft women

1 Kerri Karcz and Jennifer Hodkiss

2 Charlotte Hanks and Taylor Thoroshov

R2 raft men

1 Cole Bangert and Kurt Kinsell

2 Jeremiah Williams and Rob Prechtl

3 Wesley Zittel and Garret Sapyta**

4 Tony Glassman and Chris Schultz

5 James Linstrom and Ben Thornton

6 Kevin Stephens and Troy Fuller

7 Jason Connolly and Chris Clark

8 Sarah Campbell and Peter Gajewski

9 Hunter Chamness and Miles Gentry

Kayak women

1 Natalia Gray

2 Lydia Smith

3 Caitlyn Ngam

4 Jennifer Hodgkiss

Kayak men

1 Valentin Gutierrez

2 Derrick Dreyer

3 Rob Prechtl

4 Ari Dennis

5 Gannon White

6 Jeremiah Williams

7 Lukas Bergsten

8 Garrett Sapyta

9 Alan Braunholtz

10 Joe Giglio

11 Pete Wadden

12 Ken Hoeve

13 Cole Bangert

14 Markian Feduschak

15 Kyle Gosnell

16 Colin Glackin

17 Colin McCabe

18 Paul Nenninger

19 Matthew Gianetti

SUP women

1 Trinity Wall

2 Mallane Dressel

3 Jennifer Hodgkiss

4 Kerri Karcz

SUP men

1 Jeremiah Williams

2 Ken Hoeve

3 Matt Paula

4 Rob Prechtl

5 Ferguson St John

6 Mick Boland

7 Jim Callen

8 Chris Johnson

9 Michael Chebatoris

10 Hunter Chamness

11 James Linstrom

12 Jesse Froeschle

13 Scott Simpkins

14 Ace Acetturo

15 Andrew Bare