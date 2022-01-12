Vail Yeti sweeps FDNY hockey team at home over the weekend

Will Compton watches as the Yeti protect the net in Friday’s game against FDNY in Vail.

Chris Huntington/Courtesy photo

The Vail Yeti swept the FDNY (Fire Department of New York City) hockey team this weekend, winning on both Friday and Saturday in front of fired up Yeti crowds. The Yeti won 9-6 the first night and 8-5 the second, never trailing in either game.

Hat tricks from Justin Elmore and Dalton Speelman led the Yeti on Friday night. On Saturday, the Yeti jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first period. Justin Buzzeo, a 2019 East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) all-star led the way for the Yeti with two goals and one assist in a very physical game. Eight different Yeti’s picked up goals on the night.

Justin Elmore fights for a loose puck as Will Compton looks on in Vail’s 9-6 win on Saturday against FDNY.

Chris Huntington/Courtesy photo

Vail is off this weekend; a scheduled game with Aspen on Saturday was postponed due to a COVID outbreak on the Aspen team. The next home games will be Jan. 21-22 versus the Boulder Bison.

Tickets are available on vailyetihockey.com/tickets.