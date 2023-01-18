Vail Yeti will take on New York Fire Department in game sponsored by The Steadman Clinic￼

The Vail Yeti host the New York Fire Department on Friday and Saturday night at Dobson arena. Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door. Kids under 12 get in free.

Vail Yeti/Courtesy photo

This weekend the Vail Yeti will be taking on the New York Fire Department in a two-game series at Dobson Ice Arena. This season, the Yeti has a new mission of supporting the local community as well as local nonprofit organizations by using their platform to raise money for the community and its causes. With that spirit in mind, this Friday night — in partnership with The Steadman Clinic, the official orthopaedic provider for the Vail Yeti, and Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) — the Yeti will be raising money for orthopaedic research.

The Steadman Clinic is the official orthopaedic provider for the Vail Yeti. As part of this official partnership, The Steadman Clinic provides advice, support and treatment for Vail Yeti players at all 19 home games. On-call physicians are available to support the team throughout the season to keep the athletes healthy and get them back on the ice to play in front of the Vail community each week.

“We could not be more excited about our new partnership with The Steadman Clinic and their staff,” said Kyle Forte, Vail Yeti Owner. “We strive to be the best, on and off the ice, and knowing that if something was to happen to one of our athletes, we have the best team in orthopaedic care supporting us to get our athletes back on the ice, really puts our minds at ease. We could not be more fortunate to have The Steadman Clinic in our backyard as a sports medicine industry leader to take care of our players.”

“With the new mission of giving back to our community, we felt that a partnership with SPRI, which does so much for our local community, was a perfect partner to have involved with our organization,” Forte continued.

Steadman Philippon Research Institute, the nonprofit partner of The Steadman Clinic, conducts orthopaedic research with the goal of improving patient outcomes and advancing innovative techniques and treatments. SPRI is also dedicated to injury prevention research and injury surveillance initiatives, working to help keep all athletes — from professional, semi-professional and collegiate athletes to recreationists and hobbyists — safe and active in the sports and pursuits they love. The innovative research conducted at SPRI is enhanced by patient data compiled at The Steadman Clinic and discoveries made at SPRI are translated clinically at The Steadman Clinic, where patients will benefit from leading-edge treatments.

Friday night, Dr. Thos Evans and his son Porter will be dropping the ceremonial puck to showcase the partnership between the Vail Yeti and The Steadman Clinic and SPRI. “We felt like it would be the perfect opportunity to have one of our local doctors that supports our hometown team ‘drop’ the first puck of the game to kick off the night the right way,” Forte said.

This Friday and Saturday night, doors open at 7 p.m. and puck drop is at 7:45 p.m.