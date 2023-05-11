Val Constien drops out of Doha, Qatar Diamond League steeplechase after water jump fall

Val Constien sprints to victory at the 2023 USATF Indoor championships in Albuquerque. After struggling with injuries throughout 2022, Constien won her first national title in the race and signed a deal with Nike in April. She made her Diamond League Debut in Doha, Qatar on May 5.

Phillip Bond/Courtesy photo

A week after signing with Nike, Val Constien made her debut on the Diamond League — the highest professional track and field circuit on the planet — in Doha, Qatar on May 5th. Unfortunately, the Battle Mountain alumna, who has battled and recovered from numerous injuries since making the 2021 U.S. Olympic squad, was forced to DNF after landing awkwardly in the water pit on the second lap of the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

It was the first DNF of the 27-year-old’s career, which has also included multiple All-American awards at the University of Colorado and a first-ever USATF national championship in Albuquerque this past February

“Unfortunately, on water barrier two, I landed funny and hyperextended my knee,” she posted on Instagram on Monday . “It was very painful, and I had to retire from the race. Hopefully, in a few days, I can begin training again!”

Racing in a stacked field consisting of teams of four Kenyans and three Ethiopians, including world-record holder Beatrice Chepkoech, the American contingent of Constien and 2017 world champion Emma Coburn struggled. Coburn was tripped by Jackline Chepkoech and fell to the ground on the second lap. The 10-time U.S. national champion, who grew up in Crested Butte, Colorado, ended up finishing second-to-last in 9:29.41, well off her career best of 9:02.35, which was run in Doha in 2019.

“Took a tumble in the race early and paid for it later on,” Coburn stated on social media after the race.

“After falling I just spent too much physical effort and emotional energy trying to catch up and had nothing left the last lap. Very, very frustrating way to start the season but I know things can only go up from here.”

Crested Butte native Emma Coburn competes in the 3000-meter steeplechase during a Diamond League track meet in Doha, Qatar on May 5, 2023.

Hussein Sayed/AP photo

“While the race was certainly something I’d like to forget, Doha is a city to remember! It is clean and very safe. The people are kind and the food is great!” Constien’s Instagram post continued.

“Thank you so much, @dohadiamondleague , for including me on the start list! Next year, hopefully, I can be on the finish list, too! Also, thank you to @nikerunning for standing by me, even in injury. Fingers crossed that I’ll be able to race in a month!”

Constien’s most important races this season arrive mid to late-summer. The top-three-placing Americans at the USATF outdoor championships on July 8 in Eugene will earn spots to compete at the IAAF World Championships from August 19-27 in Budapest.