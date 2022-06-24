Val Constien moves on to steeplechase final at USATF Outdoor Championships

Val Constien reacts after finishing third in the women's 3000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials last June in Eugene, OR. Constien was back in Oregon Friday night for the 2022 USATF championships.

Ashley Landis/AP

Val Constien placed fourth Friday night in the first heat of the 3000-meter steeplechase preliminaries at the U.S. outdoor track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon, qualifying through to Sunday’s final.

Constien ran a time of 9 minutes, 36.73 seconds.

The Battle Mountain alumna hasn’t had the best build-up to the USATF event, where the top three finishers in each event will qualify for the IAAF World Championships July 15-24. For the first time ever, the World Championships are being held on U.S. soil, back at the revamped Hayward Field, where in 2021, Constien burst onto the scene to grab the third and final spot for the U.S. women’s Olympic steeplechase team.

Val Constien runs for Battle Mountain High School in the 2013-14 school year.

Vail Daily archives

Constien had planned on being in Eugene for the Prefontaine Classic, the premiere Diamond League event on U.S. soil every May, but pulled out.

“Scratching from Pre was a difficult decision, but after talking to my coaches, it seemed like the right call,” she wrote on social media.

“With about a month until USA championships, I’ll keep my head down and my heart full.”

Four days before Friday’s race, she posted a picture of her training, noting that she put in an “A+ tune-up” consisting of a 2-kilometer time trial followed by a few 300-meter reps.

“It’s been a tough lead-up, but I’m always up for a challenge!” she wrote on the same post.

Constien opened her outdoor season running a 4:09.97 for 1500 at the Stanford Invitational and then 9:31.20 for the steeple later that month at the Mt. Sac Invitational, but had no races after those.

The women’s steeplechase field is full of big names — and question marks. Crested Butte product Emma Coburn, who lives and trains in Boulder, has won every U.S. title in the event since 2011, except for when she missed the championships in 2013. The nine-time U.S. champion is also a 2017 world champion, 2019 world silver medalist, and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist.

While Coburn had been untouched for many years, Courtney Frerichs became the first U.S. woman under 9:00 after the Olympics, when she lowered the American record to 8:57.77 at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic, shortly after winning a silver medal at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Frerichs, however, has been battling Celiacs disease and struggling with low iron this season, and has only run 9:20.96.

On Friday Frerichs won the first heat in 9:31.25. Coburn was first in the second heat (9:40.53).

Meanwhile, Brigham Young University runner Courtney Wayment is fresh off destroying the college record with her 9:16.00 NCAA title performance in early June and appears poised to contend for the team. She continued to show excellent form in Friday’s heats, coming in right behind Coburn (9:41.64).

Perhaps the biggest question mark in the event is the status of Colleen Quigley. Quigley used to be a part of the “big three” alongside Coburn and Frerichs, making three international teams and the 2016 Olympic team, where she was eighth. Quigley’s best in the event is 9:10, well ahead of many of the contenders, but she has been returning from injury and did not compete at the 2021 Olympic trials.

On Friday, Quigley edged out Constien for third in the first heat, running 9:36.26.

Sunday’s final is at 3:23 p.m. MST.