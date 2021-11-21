Mikaela Shiffrin second again to Petra Vlhova in second World Cup slalom in Finland

Mikaela Shiffrin, left, reacts with Slovakia's Petra Vlhova at the finish area Sunday during the second run of a World Cup women's slalom in Levi, Finland, Sunday.

Alessandro Trovati/AP

Same place. Same event. Same results.

Petra Vlhova made it two-for-two with a flawless second run to win another World Cup slalom event Sunday morning in Levi, Finland. Mikaela Shiffrin was right behind her rival, and Germany’s Lena Duerr rounded out the podium in third — the exact same podium as Saturday.

“I want to say thanks to my coach, my team, my family — without them I’m maybe not standing here,” Vlhova said after the race to FIS media. “I’m really happy — I don’t know what to say.”

Shiffrin’s first run was the second fastest overall, behind only Vlhova, but her second run was just the sixth fastest. A small hiccup 25 seconds into her second run, where the 26-year old failed to execute a clean right turn, losing control of her edges for a moment, caused her to lose valuable time.

“I am not disappointed with anything,” Shiffrin told the Associated Press after the race. “I was pushing, made a mistake, and we don’t know what would have happened without the mistake. But after that, I pushed even harder.”

Shiffrin, who has won this race four times, has now landed on the podium in 109 of her 195 World Cup starts. She is tied for the overall World Cup points lead with Vlhova after Sunday’s result. Both sit at 260 points. Vlhova currently leads the slalom points list with 200 points to Shiffrin’s 160.

It was the 22nd career win for Vlhova, her 14th in slalom and fifth in Levi. No skier other than Vlhova or Shiffrin has won the race in Finland since Tina Maze triumphed in 2014.

Lena Dürr placed third as the top three were identical to Saturday’s race. The German was .78 behind for her third career podium finish.

Mikaela Shiffrin competes during the first run of Sunday’s World Cup women's slalom in Levi, Finland.

Alessandro Trovati/AP

The victory earned Vlhova a fifth reindeer, a prize given to the race winner each year, and she named it after her brother, Boris, as “he is always with me and supports me.”

“I will do at home some small farm,” the Slovakian said jokingly. The animals remain on a local farm in Finland.

Having dealt with back pain that hampered her preparation for the last few weeks, Shiffrin was aiming for her 46th career win in slalom. It would have seen her match a 32-year-old record for most World Cup wins in a single discipline, set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in giant slalom.

Her next chance to reach the mark comes in front of an American home crowd in Killington, Vermont, next Sunday.

“I have a little bit more confidence after feeling that I could push my skiing,” Shiffrin said. “And that’s a really big step,”

“It’s also a home race and I want to do well and have a good record there. So, there is some expectations, some pressure there as well, but it’s always very exciting to race in Killington.”

The race weekend on the East Coast also consists of a giant slalom on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed original reporting to this story.