Vlhova wins, Shiffrin takes second in Flachau World Cup slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin races under the lights during the first run of Tuesday's World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria. Shiffrin placed second to Petra Vlhova to claim her 130th-career World Cup podium but fall short of win No. 83.

Giovanni Auletta/AP photo

Even though anointing Mikaela Shiffrin with the proverbial GOAT status seems like a forgone conclusion at this point, the Edwards skier isn’t the official statistical greatest of all-time just yet.

Shiffrin placed second in the World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria, coming up short in her quest for an 83rd-career World Cup win after tying Lindsey Vonn (82) for the most victories by a female Alpine skier on Sunday in Kranjska Gora. It was the American’s chief rival, Petra Vlhova, who took the 0.43-second win under the lights with a combined time of 1 minute, 51.95 seconds. Lena Duerr (1:52.80) of Germany rounded out the podium.

Petra Vlhova had the fastest first run and second-fastest second to claim the win in Tuesday’s World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria.

Marco Trovati/AP photo

Racing against a field with a combined World Cup win total exactly half as voluminous (41) as her own, Shiffrin skied a tactical first run on the relatively moderate 210-meter Griessenkar slope, a hill she’s won on four times before Tuesday. With limited potential traps — but a notable one occurring at the beginning of the fourth sector — in the 70-gate course set up by Vlhova’s coach Mauro Pini, there was an opportunity for risk-takers to gain speed. The question was whether anyone would take the bait.

Even with a conservative approach, Shiffrin’s clean run and 56.07-second time was the class of the field …except for Vlhova. The Slovak streaked to a 55.90-second mark thanks to a scintillating third and untouchable fourth sector, respectively.

“I actually think it was a quite a good run. I felt like my skiing was very good everywhere but for some small mistakes, but nothing too crazy so I kept the speed going everywhere,” Shiffrin told the AP after the first run.

The most Americans qualified for a second run (4) since 2007, with Paula Moltzan coming into run No. 2 in 10th, followed by Nina O’Brien (20th) and Lila Lapanja (30th). Moltzan finished the day in fifth.

Giovanni Auletta/AP photo

Even though she’s come from behind to win slaloms nine times before, Shiffrin wasn’t sure if her first effort had positioned her well enough for a win, but she did say it was “enough for me to be satisfied.” She also enjoyed watching her Slovak rival work the course. “I think it was the perfect combination of aggressive and also smart,” she said.

“On some rolls, I took risks because they were a little bit tricky,” Vlhova told the AP regarding her first run. “It’s something special, in front of a lot of fans from Slovakia.”

Shiffrin Stats Courtesy of Olympics.com 234 World Cup starts

World Cup starts 35.2 percent. Shiffrin’s World Cup winning rate

percent. Shiffrin’s World Cup winning rate 130 World Cup podiums. That includes 71 in slalom, the most in a single discipline for a woman.

World Cup podiums. That includes 71 in slalom, the most in a single discipline for a woman. 13 seasons. The 27-year-old has now taken part in 13 different seasons on the World Cup circuit, from 2010/11 through 2022/23.

seasons. The 27-year-old has now taken part in 13 different seasons on the World Cup circuit, from 2010/11 through 2022/23. 12 Globes. From her 13 seasons, Shiffrin has won four overall Crystal Globes and eight discipline titles (six in slalom, one each in super-G and giant slalom). Her eight discipline globes lead all active skiers; her six slalom titles is tied for the most alongside Vreni Schneider .

Globes. From her 13 seasons, Shiffrin has won and (six in slalom, one each in super-G and giant slalom). Her eight discipline globes lead all active skiers; her six slalom titles is tied for the most alongside . 51 World Cup slalom wins, the most by any skier in any discipline.

World Cup slalom wins, the most by any skier in any discipline. 17 World Cup giant slalom wins, more than any other active skier.

World Cup giant slalom wins, more than any other active skier. 17 victories. That’s the FIS World Cup record for the most wins in one season, set by Shiffrin in 2018/19.

victories. That’s the for the most wins in one season, set by Shiffrin in 2018/19. 1st skier . The American is the only person, man or woman, to have won a race in each of the World Cup’s six disciplines (downhill, super-G, slalom, giant slalom, combined, and parallel).

. The American is the only person, man or woman, to have won a race in each of the World Cup’s six disciplines (downhill, super-G, slalom, giant slalom, combined, and parallel). 15-364 . Shiffrin’s age when she raced her first World Cup event in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czechia, a day before her 16th birthday in 2011.

. Shiffrin’s age when she raced her in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czechia, a day before her 16th birthday in 2011. 18–351 . Shiffrin’s age when she became the youngest slalom Olympic champion (man or woman) when she won in Rosa Khutor at Sochi 2014 . She had become the third-youngest world champion in the discipline the year prior.

. Shiffrin’s age when she became the (man or woman) when she won in Rosa Khutor at . She had become the third-youngest world champion in the discipline the year prior. 27 years, 252 days . Shiffrin’s age when she won her 76th World Cup race , younger than both Stenmark, by 53 days, and Vonn, by nearly four years.

. Shiffrin’s age when she won her , younger than both Stenmark, by 53 days, and Vonn, by nearly four years. 27 years, 309 days. Shiffrin’s age when she equalled Lindsey Vonn’s women’s record of 82 race wins. Vonn was 33 years and 156 days old when she won the last of her World Cup races.

In the more direct second course and with conditions holding up in run No. 2, Shiffrin’s top-half of the course wasn’t anything to write home about, but she found another gear in the bottom third of the course. Still, rattling her skis in sectors one and two left the door open for Vlhova, who was hungry for her first win of the season after reaching seven podiums already. In the end, the Slovak capitalized, posting the second-fastest second run despite being the final athlete to go.

“I’m really happy because it was a long, long way to come back here and speaking with you. It’s an amazing day,” Vlhova said in the finish area after the victory, her third in Flachau. “I’m super happy to win here because it’s something special.”

Vlhova ended Shiffrin’s five-win slalom streak in 2019 when she defeated the American in Flachau.

The World Cup travels to St. Anton Jan. 14-15 for a downhill and super-G, but according to the NBC broadcast, Shiffrin plans on trying for win No. 83 again at the speed events in Cortina d’Ampezzo Jan. 20-22.

This story will be updated throughout the day.