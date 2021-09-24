VMS boys golf wins regional tournament

The Vail Mountain School boys golf team won their regional tournament in Alamosa on Thursday.

Courtesy photo

The Vail Mountain School boys golf won the regional golf tournament Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Cattails Golf Course in Alamosa. This is the first time VMS boys golf has ever won this tournament, according to Coach Will Sipf.

“We couldn’t have asked for more beautiful course conditions. They were the fastest greens we’ve played all year, and the most receptive greens we played all year. There was no wind, and the boys got to business and got it done,” said Sipf.

The VMS boys golf team is Tiki Jaffe, Felix Grunner, Stewie Bruce and Hunter Salani.

Courtesy photo

Junior Felix Grunner made a statement from the start, which helped inspire confidence in his team.

“Grunner came out firing with a 30 on the front nine, he had six birdies,” said Sipf.

As Grunner’s momentum slowed on the back nine, the rest of the team carried commanding performances. Tiki Jaffe ended up placing first with a score of 74, followed by Grunner with a score of 77. Stewie Bruce (VSSA) took 4th with a score of 78, and Hunter Salani (VSSA) took 5th with a score of 79.

“All four of the players shot under 80, and we beat Lutheran who is ranked higher than us. For us to beat them by eight was huge, especially right before the state championship,” said Sipf. “Looking at all the other regions too I think we were the second lowest score out of the four regional champions, which is huge for us.”

Sipf is feeling good about his team’s chances in the upcoming state tournament.

“There’s no clear number one team right now, in my opinion … There’s a clear top five right now and really any of us five could win state, depending on how our players play. It will be a really competitive tournament and we are looking forward to it.”

The Rangers will head to the state tournament on Oct. 4 at Spring Valley Golf Club in Elizabeth.